Keanau Wighton is the only Albury player to have experienced a finals game with the club but he's looking forward to that all changing.
The Thunder winger was part of their 2019 campaign, which ended with a narrow loss to eventual premiers Tumut in the second week of finals, and is the lone member of that team still with the club.
Three others, Tumut pair Robbie and Matt Byatt and Kangaroos forward Luke Ingram, will do battle in the qualifying final on Sunday, however Wighton wants to help Albury extend their season when they travel to Alfred Oval to face Young in the elimination final on Saturday.
"It feels like a lifetime ago," Wighton said.
"It's something we all play for, we all play to play in finals and big games.
"I didn't think we were going to get the opportunity but it's come as a surprise and now I'm looking forward to the challenge."
After the Thunder were unable to take part in the 2020 competition, they were not going to qualify for the 2021 finals series that was unable to be played, before narrowly missing out last year.
They needed a win over Kangaroos at Equex Centre in the final round of the season to book their spot but were unable to do so.
It shaped as a similar situation on Sunday, with a win over Kangaroos going to be enough to secure their spot.
Wighton converted his own try from the sideline to level things with less than 10 minutes to play before their Wagga rivals scored two late tries to take a 32-20 win.
However with Southcity getting the better of Gundagai across town, the Thunder finished fifth on points differential.
Albury are looking to make the most of their second chance.
"It was like a bad case of deja vu going to that game against Kangaroos when the result didn't go our way but coming off the field and hearing the good news that Southcity had beaten Gundagai it turned in our favour and we're going to be there," Wighton said.
Albury haven't won a game in the second half of the season.
However the six-game run includes four losses by 10 points or less.
Despite their run of outs, Wighton knows the group is confident they can make an impact in the finals.
"It's a whole different ball game coming in the next four weeks," he said.
"We're going to take each week as it comes but there's no doubt we can match it with the top teams.
"We started the season with a bang knocking off Tumut and Gundagai and the rest of the games we weren't very fair apart so we've got it in us.
"We're probably in a better position now, player wise and injury wise, than what we were so it's pretty scary to think of the potential for what we can do."
Wighton himself comes into the game in good form, bagging a double against Kangaroos to see him finish with 12 tries this season, the equal second highest in the competition.
He's been happy with his game as well as his time on the border.
"I've been here for six years now and seen a lot of players come and go but with the crop of players we've got there now we're probably in the best position since I've been at the club," Wighton said.
