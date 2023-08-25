Casey Lynch is back in his favourite role as he looks to sink former club Tumut.
Lynch will shift to the second row as Kangaroos juggle some more injury concerns ahead of the qualifying final at Equex Centre on Sunday.
With Hayden Jolliffe heading into hooker to replace Bowie Foster, Lynch will move back into the forward pack.
After playing his most recent football in the centres, it's something he's more comfortable with.
"Second row is my favourite but we've obviously had a bit of a mixed year with injuries so wherever Nathan (Rose) puts me I'm happy to fill the role," Lynch said.
"I just like the contact and I like defence.
"It gets me up and about. What I love about rugby league is the defence and it's a key part of my game."
READ MORE
Lynch has been been a mainstay in the Kangaroos starting line up this season.
It's something the 26-year-old actually credits Tumut for after getting a big boost of confidence with the Blues last year.
"There was a good calibre of boys I played with last year with Hook (Lachlan Bristow) and (Zac) Masters so to get a chance to play with them was a big bonus," Lynch said.
"Coming back to 'Roos it gave me a bit of confidence for sure.
"It's been a pretty good year, I've been pretty happy with how I've been playing and I think Nathan brings out the best in me.
"He's the best I've ever been coached by for sure, everyone just wants to play for him, and he certainly gets the best out of his players."
Lynch had been in and out of the Kangaroos first grade side before looking to take a step away from the game.
After missing the first few rounds, with a thought of playing Aussie rules, he decided to link with with the Blues and got a lot more than he bargained for.
"I just went to have a year with my brother Sean in reserve grade but ended up getting the opportunity to play first grade there, went through the finals series with them but decided to come back home and play with my mates at 'Roos," Lynch said.
"We've had a good year so it will be interesting on Sunday to verse the old Tumut mates and see what happens."
Tumut took a 12-6 win at Twickenham in the only clash between the two teams this season.
Lynch certainly wasn't unnoticed by his former teammates and expects to get a little bit of extra attention again on Sunday.
"They are a tough side and know how to get to you and with two big teams going at it there is definitely going to be some niggle," he said.
"We're prepared for that and won't let it get past the fact we're just trying to play some good footy."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.