Lutheran School Wagga have continued their dominance in primary school tennis by qualifying for the Todd Woodbridge Cup stage three state finals.
After being run as a stage two competition for a number of years, organisers have decided to also run a pilot program this year for stage three students.
Four Wagga primary schools battled it out on the court on Thursday at South Wagga Tennis Club with Lutheran and Wagga Christian College both progressing though to the state finals that are being held in Sydney in mid-November.
Local organiser Zac Burhop was pleased with the response from local schools and said that it was fantastic to see so many stage three students hitting the court.
"Yeah absolutely," Burhop said.
"This is the first year we've run stage three and it's a bit of a pilot but we are trialling it.
"We are at full capacity and there is not a spare court in sight which is great.
"For these guys as well you've got a lot of kids that have tried tennis and it's tough trying to compete with green balls.
"The red ball just brings it down to that level where every kid can feel like they're competing and that's what we want to achieve.
"It's fantastic to have such great support from our community as well and to make events like this happen we need guys like this and we need schools getting behind events like this.
"I'm extremely grateful to the schools that have we today and hopefully next year we'll have even more."
Lutheran and Wagga Christian College have also progressed through to the stage two regional qualifier that is set to be held on Friday October 20.
Mater Dei Primary School and North Wagga Public School will also compete at the qualifiers against other schools from across the region with the top two progressing through to the state finals.
