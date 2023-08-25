Your say: Great bandwagon, Mr Prime Minister, but dollars don't add up

Well, I think I have heard it all now.
This morning, the Head of the Australian Electoral Commission, a man being paid something in the range of $600,000 per year, made some astonishing comments.
According to his comments, people casting their ballot in the upcoming referendum have to physically write "Yes" or "No" on the ballot paper.
If you happen to inscribe a tick in one of the boxes, instead of the actual words, it is "likely" that your mark will be interpreted as a valid vote. If you happen to put a cross in one of the boxes, that will be interpreted as an invalid vote. What sort of organisation is this man running?
"Likely"? He doesn't know, or he is not going to tell?
How many times have you filled in forms by using crosses in the boxes? As often or more often than you have used ticks?
This is appalling discrimination.
What percentage of the population have impediments such as severe arthritis, which would prevent them from physically writing "Yes" or "No"?
What percentage of the population does not have sufficient English reading and writing skills to write "Yes" or "No"?
Lack of language or physical skills affects a large proportion of our population. It is a fact of life.
The blatantly obvious response is that this needs to be reviewed immediately, or we are looking at a government sponsored referendum that has fatal flaws, as the voting population is not being treated evenhandedly.
The boffins making these decisions in Canberra need to be realistic instead of the cloud cuckoo land in which they apparently live. It is a disgraceful situation which is an insult to the entire population.
Well our Prime Minister Mr Albanese has jumped on the bandwagon again.
No sooner had the Sam Kerr Women's World Cup been decided, Mr Albanese announced his government, (that's us, the taxpayer) would spend $200m building female change rooms at sporting facilities. No problems so far.
Let's do the sums. If built properly I would estimate the average cost per construction to be approximate $200,000 - meaning the $200m would run out after 1000 change rooms had been constructed.
In Wagga Wagga alone I estimate at least 15 change rooms would require $3 million.
Maybe if history repeats itself, these change rooms may only be built in Labor electorates!
The rental housing crisis in Australia can be rectified quickly by introducing tax benefits on new properties built for the purpose of rental.
Currently, if you buy or build a home and live in it for over 12 months as your primary residence, any capital gain on that home is tax free, regardless of the amount of the gain.
If that principle was also applied to a new home that is built for the purpose of rental for a period of two years or more, that would solve the rental housing problem. Suddenly, building a new home for the purpose of rental becomes very attractive to an investor. This would bring a supply of new homes on to the rental market. This would also help regulate rents.
Tax benefits matter. I am told that the first thing share traders ask about a share before buying is "what are the franking benefits?" If they stopped franking benefits, share trading would come to a stand still. When Keating scrapped negative gearing, building came to a stand still and negative gearing had to be re-introduced.
The federal government has spent over $10 billion on consultants in the past 10 years. How many homes could that money have built? I worked at WWCC as a gardener and if I can work this out, how is that the Treasurer and all these consultants cannot?
These same consultants have been working as advisors for big companies overseas on how to use tax benefits in Australia to their advantage. There is no loyalty to the people of Australia. They run with the deer and hunt with the hounds.
