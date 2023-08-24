The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Farmers assess damage as hail storm batters crops in Ariah Park, Coolamon and Junee

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated August 25 2023 - 8:20am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina Co-op agronomist Angus Knight says it's too early to tell how bad the damage is to crops hit by Tuesday's hail storm. Pictured are wheat and canola crops near Junee. Pictures supplied by Angus Knight
Riverina Co-op agronomist Angus Knight says it's too early to tell how bad the damage is to crops hit by Tuesday's hail storm. Pictured are wheat and canola crops near Junee. Pictures supplied by Angus Knight

Riverina farmers are counting their losses after a hail storm swept through the region, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.