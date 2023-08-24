Riverina farmers are counting their losses after a hail storm swept through the region, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake this week.
An intense storm band brought heavy rain, hail and strong winds through the region on Tuesday afternoon, with reports of hail damage from Junee to Ariah Park and Coolamon.
Riverina Co-Op agronomist Angus Knight, who operates around the Junee area, said while the corridor of destruction was narrow, some farms did sustain significant damage.
"I've got one client who had 50 per cent of their farm affected by hail," Mr Knight said.
The agronomist said canola crops were particularly hard hit, but remarked that it was too early to tell how high the damage bill would be.
"The damage will take some time to become apparent," Mr Knight said.
He said the storm has damaged canola by cutting off stems and said this will limit yield.
"[As for] wheat, [that] has been sliced up a little bit as well," he said.
"But it will take 10 to 14 days to see the bruising come out and it will then take a bit longer again to see what kind of recovery these plants will make."
However, with some time to go before harvest, Mr Knight is optimistic the crops will make a good comeback.
"This has happened quite early on, so it's most likely the [crops] will recover OK," he said.
