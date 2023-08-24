The Daily Advertisersport
Marrar assistant coach Zach Walgers ruled out of second semi-final with injury

By Matt Malone
Updated August 24 2023 - 9:06pm, first published 9:00pm
Marrar assistant coach Zach Walgers has been ruled out of Saturday's second semi-final against The Rock-Yerong Creek. Picture by Madeline Begley
MARRAR midfielder Zach Walgers will miss Saturday's second semi-final showdown with The Rock-Yerong Creek.

