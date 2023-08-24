MARRAR midfielder Zach Walgers will miss Saturday's second semi-final showdown with The Rock-Yerong Creek.
The Bombers decided against risking Walgers' in Saturday's grand final qualifier at Robertson Oval after he strained his hamstring in last week's win over Northern Jets.
Walgers was touch and go to play but visited the physiotherapist on Thursday afternoon, where it was decided to sit the game out with his minor strain.
"He went to the physio first thing on Monday. He went into the game tight, he felt that tightness a little bit more during the game so at that stage on Monday the physio was unsure as to what that was, which is why he went back today after it had settled down a little bit," Marrar coach Cal Gardner said.
"We were purely going to go off what the physio said. He's a quality physio, he knows whether it's worth the risk, he's been involved in footy clubs.
"We were giving it every chance for this week. We weighed up the risk factor that's involved.
"It's definitely not serious. The fact the physio wasn't sure if he can play this weekend or not is telling that it's nothing serious."
Gardner believes the Bombers can overcome the loss of Walgers.
"Obviously he's a quality player," Gardner said.
"He's gone into the midfield this year and he's been huge for us. Down deep he's dangerous as well.
"If you go purely on the fact he pulled up in the first contest on the weekend so for the first half that he was on the ground he was hampered and wasn't at 100 per cent. And then obviously we made the call at half-time and he didn't play any of the second half at all.
"I think that shows us, that we can certainly do it without him."
With Toby Lawler named but also under a cloud with an ankle injury, Gardner dismissed suggestions the Marrar midfield may struggle.
"I think some other team's have the opinion we don't have much of a midfield without Zach but again I think we came out and proved that we do on the weekend because he wasn't able to have much of an impact on the game," Gardner said.
"We do have the depth, we had people on the weekend who didn't go through the midfield who have the ability to go through the midfield and have done it in the past.
"Someone will stand up and play more midfield minutes in lieu of Zachy not being there."
First-year Marrar player Matt Deer will come in for Walgers, while Lawler is being given up until Saturday to prove his fitness.
Gardner said the Bombers were happy with their first finals effort against the Jets last Saturday but have moved on quickly.
"We're pretty happy with the weekend's performance but that's done now and we've got to move on pretty quickly," he said.
"We did a quick review of the game on Tuesday, what worked well and what we need to improve on and ever since that chat our focus has purely turned to this weekend.
"We've had the discussion about taking confidence out of the game that's just gone but making sure we don't take too much confidence and we throw everything at this game."
The Rock-Yerong Creek is the only team Marrar has been unable to defeat this year, going down by one point earlier in the year, then 25 points the second time around.
Gardner believes his team's ball use is going to be crucial to getting the job done on Saturday.
"We just have to be smarter with ball in hand," he said.
"They're well-coached, well-drilled and set up well and stick to their structures so we've got to make sure we can navigate around that and that will come down to being composed and making the right decisions with ball in hand."
Meantime, TRYC have brought in Curtis Steele, Don Roberts and Jordy Kemp for the second semi-final.
Making way was Harri White, Jesse Cool and Jordan Prestage.
