Live coverage: August 26-27 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
Footy finals is really upon us now.
Group Nine's kick off in Young on Saturday with the Cherrypickers looking to end Albury's season with a third win over the Thunder this season while on Sunday Kangaroos and Tumut face off at Equex Centre.
In the Riverina League, after a dramatic final round Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong takes on Griffith at Narrandera on Saturday while on Sunday Coolamon and Collingullie-Glenfield Park are both looking to keep their seasons alive at Robertson Oval.
The first place in the Farrer League grand final goes on the line when Marrar looks to back up last week's win when they face The Rock-Yerong Creek at Robertson Oval on Saturday while Charles Sturt University are chasing their second finals win in 22 years when they tackle Northern Jets at Langtry Oval on Sunday.
There's still two rounds before finals in Football Wagga with Wagga United taking on Tolland under lights at Rawlings Park on Saturday. While on Sunday, Tumut and Cootamundra face off at Burns Park, South Wagga hosts Young and there's also another MIA derby between Hanwood and Leeton United.
Follow all the action.
