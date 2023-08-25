Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson has admitted that his side's end to the season was extremely disappointing.
The Tigers were the unlucky side to fall out of the top five after being jumped by Collingullie-Glenfield Park on percentage following a crazy end to the home and away season.
After 18 rounds Collingullie, Coolamon and the Tigers were all locked on 36 points after recording the nine wins and the Tigers were the unfortunate side missing out on a finals berth by only 8.16 per cent.
Heading over to Griffith with a chance to secure a potential top three spot, Stephenson admitted it was a disappointing finish to their 2023 campaign as they went down by 38 points.
"Yeah it was," Stephenson said.
"Look it's a pretty harsh lesson and we learnt it the hard way, I suppose it's a disappointing way to finish but we weren't the better side on the day."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The Tigers went into the clash against the Swans in some good form however failed to fire in what was such a crucial match.
Stephenson denied that they had turned up with the wrong attitude and believed that a couple of key factors had led to the 38-point defeat at Exies Oval.
"There was a couple of things that we did quite well," he said.
"But then there was a couple of things that we did really poorly and conversion was an issue especially in the first half.
"We felt like we had enough opportunities but we just didn't take them to be honest and conversely when an opportunity presented itself for Griffith they took it."
Adding to the Tigers heartbreak is knowing that they would've entered finals as one of the teams to beat.
The Tigers had defeated top two pair Turvey Park and Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong this season while they also claimed a very impressive win over Coolamon at Kindra Park just three weeks ago.
Stephenson said it had added to their pain of missing out knowing they would've been so competitive but said it was a lesson his side had learnt the hard way.
"Yeah it does and any year it hurts not to be playing finals," he said.
"With how close the year was this year and to fall just marginally short is disappointing.
"But we've got to look at a couple of things to correct and it's a hard lesson that a lot of little things throughout the course of the year add up and it can change the outcome.
"I'm pretty gutted for all the boys to be honest."
While the Tigers season may be over there is still five very competitive teams who are still in the hunt to win this years premiership.
Stephenson said it was hard to pick a favourite at this early stage but was backing in the Bulldogs and the Lions to have a strong finals campaign.
"Throughout the course of the year it's just shown that it's a bit of a raffle this competition at the moment," he said.
"I think every side has got a chance but for me what Turvey Park have done throughout the year has been pretty impressive.
"They finished in top spot and have played some really good footy as has Ganmain and their form throughout the year I thought has been really good.
"For me it's probably those two sides that have just got their nose in front but it could be any one of the five."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.