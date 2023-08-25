The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Tigers missed out on playing finals by only 8.16 per cent after going down to Griffith last weekend

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 25 2023 - 11:00am
Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson said it was disappointing to miss finals this season after narrowly being edged out on percentage by both Collingullie-GP and Coolamon. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson has admitted that his side's end to the season was extremely disappointing.

