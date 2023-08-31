The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga Farmers prepare for El Nino

AH
By Abhranil Hazra
Updated September 1 2023 - 11:04am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Amidst predictions of El Nino bringing drier and warmer conditions than usual, Wagga's farmers are optimistic that they can ride the wave.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Abhranil Hazra

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.