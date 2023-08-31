Amidst predictions of El Nino bringing drier and warmer conditions than usual, Wagga's farmers are optimistic that they can ride the wave.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, an El Nino remains likely in this spring with the organisation issuing an alert with an increased oscillation pressure in Australia.
David Meiklejohn is a Downside farmer who grows dry crops and lambs, and is optimistic that crop yields in Wagga will continue to be strong.
"I think that so far where we are the crops still look pretty good," Mr Meiklejohn said. "Whereas I believe there are a lot of areas to the east and the north of the state that are drying out."
Mr Meiklejohn is hedging his bets on running on a mixed farming operation, a conscious decision he made for long term preparation for future drought.
So far it seems to be paying off with his winter crops that have been average or above average for the past two years however, the fear of lower rainfall continues to be in the back of his mind.
"I am certainly concerned about how this season this year, at the end of 2023-2024, possibly 2025, might pan out," he said. "The scientists seem to get it right more often now than they get it wrong."
It's in these times where farmers are increasingly turning towards alternative farming methods to improve their resilience.
IN OTHER NEWS
Cindy Cassidy is the Hub Director of Southern NSW Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub a government agency which researches for methods to improve resilience and find new alternative methods for farming in drier conditions.
Like Mr Meiklejohn, Ms Cassidy also acknowledges that the current weather patterns and conditions match the prediction of El Nino.
"We're looking at an unusually dry and warm September to November period which is critical in determining final crop yield," said Ms Cassidy.
Ms Cassidy is part of the Drought Resilience and Adoption Hub, a government funded program involved in several projects in improving new farming approaches for drought resilience.
"Our hub in southern NSW has got 13 different research development and extension activities or projects on the ground right now with the focus on improving drought resilience for our farmers, and our communities."
She believes that new methods for drought resilience are key in helping farmers survive and recover from droughts as she forecasts more extreme weather patterns which could potentially have major socio-economic impacts such as labour and input shortages.
"There are a plethora of other pressures or issues or opportunities, depending on how you view it that are going to come into play and affect the way that agriculture operates in our region," Ms Cassidy said.
"All of those things are going to have an impact on how our farming operates and we need to be able to equip our farmers to address those and to still be productive profitable and sustainable under those conditions."\
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.