Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong wingman Jakob Taylor will celebrate his 19th birthday by playing in his first senior final this weekend against Griffith.
Taylor has enjoyed a consistent year for the Lions this year and is one of only four GGGM players to have played every game of the season so far.
A GGGM junior, Taylor said that he was looking forward to playing in his first senior final this weekend against the Swans.
"Yeah I am actually pretty keen," Taylor said.
"It will be a pretty good game."
After making his senior debut in 2021, Taylor spent the majority of last season playing under 17.5's while also having a handful of first grade appearances.
Taylor has been made to wait a couple of years for his first senior final and he admitted that he was glad his wait was finally over.
"Yeah it is good," he said.
"I've obviously been in and out of the team the last couple of years.
"It's been my first year being in all year and it's been pretty good."
The pressure and intensity tends to lift in finals and with so much on the line between the Swans and Lions you could expect the young wingman to feel a tad nervous ahead of such a big game.
But Taylor admitted that he wasn't feeling too nervous ahead of the important clash and was trying to treat it like any other game.
"Not really," he said.
"I'll take it just like any other game, obviously it is a final but if you train and do everything like you do every other week then you should be alright."
Taylor feels this season has been his best year in senior football and said that he feels like he is finally getting used to the standard and feel of first grade football.
The soon to be 19-year-old has performed consistently on the wing this season for the Lions and he said that he's had a bit of help from his fellow teammates who also play the position.
"Yeah that's been good," he said.
"Especially with the other blokes who play on the wing as well as they have been helping me a lot.
"We play the same position and if we get to know each other it works well."
Although playing more on-ball in his junior career, Taylor is liking the challenge of playing on the wing and said that he's getting used to the position.
After only playing a couple of first grade games last season, Taylor was unsure what had led to his development and was crediting the assistance of his teammates which has helped him improve his performance.
"I reckon it's just the rest of the team helping me out," he said.
"Telling me what I need to do and where I need to be and if I do something wrong they are helping me out through it."
While noting the help of the leaders such as coach Sam Martyn, Taylor said that midfield pair Aaron Proctor and Tom Quinn have also been very helpful this season in helping him to reach new heights.
The Lions and Swans are very evenly matched and Taylor believed that not much would be separating the two sides at full time on Saturday.
"I reckon it'll be a pretty close game and they obviously played well last week," he said.
"I reckon the midfield will be the biggest battle and if you win in the midfield then you are a good chance of winning it."
Narrandera Sportsground is known for its wide wings and having some extra room to operate with was something that Taylor was looking forward to.
"Yeah I love Narrandera," he said.
"It's a nice open ground and it's good for any winger really."
