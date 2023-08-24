Wagga drivers are being warned of lengthy delays crossing the Murrumbidgee River next week as night works get under way on the Gobbagombalin Bridge.
Transport for NSW has advised essential maintenance work will be carried out over two nights, resulting in changed traffic conditions and journey times blowing out by up to 10 minutes.
Crews will install guardrails on the Olympic Highway's approaches to the Gobba Bridge, with work to be carried out at night to minimise distruption, Transport for NSW said.
In other news
Single lane closures and reduced speed limits, as well as traffic control, will be implemented for when work begins on Thursday night.
The traffic changes will be in place between 8pm and 6am, weather permitting, with crews on site during those hours on Thursday, August 31 and Friday, September 1.
"Motorists are advised to plan ahead, allow an extra 10 minutes travel time and follow the directions of signage and traffic control," Transport for NSW said.
Similar work will also be undertaken on the Snowy Mountains Highway over four days from Monday.
Safety barriers will be installed on the highway five kilometres west of Adelong.
The process will take four days to complete, Transport for NSW said, with work carried out between 7am and 5pm each day.
"Road users should allow an extra five minutes additional travel time, drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control," the authority said.
The latest traffic and roads information can be found in the Live Traffic NSW app, at livetraffic.com or by calling 132 701.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.