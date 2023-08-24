After being forced to miss their two biggest games last season, Young fullback Nic Hall really wants to make an impact in this finals series.
Starting off with a clash against Albury in the elimination final at Alfred Oval on Saturday.
Hall provides a real spark from the back for the Cherrypickers, but missed both the preliminary final and grand final last year with a hamstring issue.
It's something that's affected him again in 2023, but feels he's finally got on top of the things as finals approach.
Now he's looking to make up for lost time.
"My main focus is to stay fit and healthy as deep as we can go into the finals series," Hall said.
"Last year was a bit disappointing with the way I went out and before that I was injured in finals (in 2020) so I just want to breeze through this finals series injury free and hopefully we can go as deep as the grand final."
READ MORE
Hall is one of just five Cherrypickers still in the first grade side from their 2020 preliminary final appearance.
However after travelling back from Canberra to play for his hometown club for the previous three seasons, Hall is enjoying being a bigger part of the club this year after moving back to Young.
"It's helped me out a bit coming to two trainings, or three trainings a week in the pre-season," Hall said.
"The move home has definitely helped me.
"It hasn't been the season I would have liked with some injuries and stuff like that but I'm good to go."
Young finished in fourth with their points differential worse off than both Kangaroos and Tumut, who will play off in the qualifying final on at Equex Centre on Sunday.
They come into the clash after a scratchy win over Junee, but Hall feels they will be better prepared this time around.
"Last weekend is not how we wanted to perform but you get those games with the weather we had," he said.
"Hopefully we can find the form from the two weeks before that, get into that rhythm and carry that into Albury."
Young have beaten Albury in both their clashes so far this season.
However the Thunder really pushed them in their most recent clash at Alfred Oval.
It's something that has put Young on notice as they prepare to go the hard way as they look to end a 32-year premiership drought.
"Albury are a good team, they play a different style of footy, they like to throw the ball around a bit and do some stuff we wouldn't normally do," Hall said.
"It's a bit unpredictable and we just have to be on our toes for most of the game."
With Jayke Hogan making his return from a knee injury in the 26-25 win over Junee last week, Young will take an unchanged line up into the clash.
Hall hopes the side can make their home ground advantage count with their leaguetag side also in action against Brothers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.