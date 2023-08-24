The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

New Kids wary of slow starts come finals netball

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
August 24 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Kids Aces with their junior mascot Patrick ahead of their game with Uranquinty. Picture supplied
New Kids Aces with their junior mascot Patrick ahead of their game with Uranquinty. Picture supplied

They were forced to step up their game against Uranquinty, but New Kids Aces locked in a comfortable 13-goal win over the out of town club in the last regular season game of the year on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.