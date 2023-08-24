New Kids wary of slow starts come finals netball

They were forced to step up their game against Uranquinty, but New Kids Aces locked in a comfortable 13-goal win over the out of town club in the last regular season game of the year on Wednesday.
Coach Georgia Hallam said the team was surprised with how well Uranquinty took to the court, but by regrouping in quarter breaks they were able to remain on track for the 55-42 win.
"We did get off to a rocky start, Uranquinty did really well, they're a young team but they're very switched on for how young they are, they were really skilled last night," Hallam said.
"At quarter times we talked about what we needed to work on, our passes, better drives, ways to get around their defenders who were picking off a lot of those flat passes."
With players stepping into the side from A res, Hallam was pleased with how they performed in the top grade.
She was especially happy with her shooters in the final quarter and called out Maddie Kelly in centre for being a calm head connecting the two ends of the court.
"She did really well in keeping us composed, heads down working, nice and steady, and we needed that," Hallam said.
Heading into the elimination final against Shooting Stars next Wednesday, Hallam said there's always a heightened atmosphere at finals games.
Ensuring they go into the game ready to play will be a core focus, as the side has been caught out through the year approaching games too casually.
"I'm feeling confident as long as we go out there ready and fired it up, and not as casual as we have at some of the games, we will be good," Hallam said.
"If we get off to a good start, we need to be ready to go, and as soon as we get that momentum happening, I think we'll do well."
Wagga Netball Association's finals series begins on Wednesday August 30 with Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes playing Nixons in the qualifying final, while New Kids Aces play Shooting Stars in the elimination final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.