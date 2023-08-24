Mackenna Lange spent Thursday sharing her success story with school students ready to get out in the working world, but not sure how.
The former school student returned to the Try A Trade and employment expo as a first-year welder-fabricator apprentice at Truck Art Wagga, 12 months after finding her own path at the event.
Miss Lange has proved how persistence and determination can be just what it takes to secure your dreams, attending last year with no certainty of what she wanted to do after school.
That experience ended up being life-changing for the determined powerhouse who is now one of the few female welders across the state.
Having studied welding and engineering in school, Miss Lange decided to show the Truck Art employers at last year's event what she could do.
"I came and showed the boys what I could do and I really put myself out there and made them aware that I wanted a job," she said.
"After that I kept chasing them and then they finally reached out to me and I got a job through them."
It was a foot in the door Miss Lange said she never would have gotten if not for the expo.
"The Try a Trade event was really helpful and good to see all of the different businesses," she said.
"I didn't know Truck Art existed before I came here.
"I knew I wanted to do something hands on but I wasn't entirely sure what. Welding ended up being the one - it was really different."
Now, Miss Lange is in a career she loves with employers she adores.
"I love my job so much - I love the boys at work, we're like a giant family," she said.
The expo, held by the NSW Department of Education at The Range, saw 16 schools from across the Riverina attend this year including from Tumbarumba, Junee and The Rock.
Employers from various business attend the event where they are able to engage with students and provide them with any information they may need.
Department of Education project officer Stacey Suidgeest said this year the event had doubled in numbers, with more students and employers putting their hands up to participate.
"We have opened it up to employers offering traineeships as well as apprenticeships and we have had a huge range of industries show interest," she said.
"The event is also a great recruitment strategy for local employers to get employees."
Kooringal High School alone had 41 students from years nine to 12 attend the expo, with many deciding to attend for a second time after a good experience last year.
KHS careers adviser Kirsten Fitzgerald said it's a really good opportunity for them.
"Any opportunity where students can get insight and information into a trade they're interested in pursuing is really important," she said.
"It's good for them to be able to engage with local employers and to get a feel of what it would be like working within these industries."
Ms Fitzgerald said students have shown interest across a broad range of trades including hospitality, construction and engineering.
Year 10 student Mitchell Wordsworth was among the KHS students returning for a second year, after last year's event helped him obtain work experience.
"It was good and I ended up getting work experience out of it," he said.
Now as he approaches the end of his school, apprenticeships are at the forefront of his mind, with a particular interest in welding or becoming an electrician - another trade which saw a lot of interest from students.
