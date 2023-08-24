Fun, food and all your old school favourites are just some of what you can expect when the Wagga Christian College fete returns this weekend.
The community-centred event hasn't been held in four years due to COVID-19 cancellations, and is set to make an epic return on Saturday.
Event organiser Bek Grant said there is plenty in store and everyone is welcome to attend, with funds raised on the day through a silent auction going back into the school.
"We will have fun rides, a spectacular firework show, entertainment, a cake stall, garden stall, chocolate trailer, showbags and lolly jars, our silent auction, a bust a balloon and lucky dip competition and plenty more," she said.
Ms Grant said they are also bringing back a lot og activites they haven't held for a long time like the greasy pig challenge.
"We're going old-school fair," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The idea of the event is to get the school more engaged within the wider Wagga community, bringing local groups together like the Junee Dog Sports Club and the Wagga City Aero Club.
"We also have the Turvey Park Fire and Rescue coming and our local SES," Ms Grant said.
While it will be a good family fun day out, it is also a chance for the college's year 12 students to celebrate their last year.
Year 12 student and vice-captain Shiphrah Janiglass said she's most excited to be able to celebrate her last year of high school.
"I'm most excited to participate as I'm very involved in music and different kinds of community events," she said.
"I'm also excited to meet different people and it's just a great event for me to be able to admire my school and appreciate my schooling years."
Miss Janiglass said it is also a way for the school to re-engage with the community post-COVID.
"The school's focus has been on getting more involved in the community and serving people who need help, so this is a good first step for us and it will also encourage the younger students to do the same," she said.
The fete and fireworks will be held at Wagga Christian College on Saturday from 3pm to 7pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.