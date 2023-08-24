The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Christian College Fete and Fireworks to make epic return

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 24 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 3:00pm
Wagga Christian College Fete and Fireworks event organiser Bek Grant with school vice-captain, Year 12 student Shiphrah Janiglass, are keen for the event's return on Saturday. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Fun, food and all your old school favourites are just some of what you can expect when the Wagga Christian College fete returns this weekend.

