Player preservation, card minimisation goal for Leeton in derby

With finals spots locked in and just two weeks before they begin, Leeton United won't be putting too much pressure on this weekend's derby game.
Expecting a similar mentality from rivals Hanwood, United coach Ethan Murphy said player management and preservation is key for the next fortnight.
"It's the tricky part of the year, where both teams with Hanwood as minor premiers and us with top four locked away, you've got one eye on the derby and one eye on finals in two weeks," Murphy said.
"So if you've got any niggles, we need to get them out of our system, and you want to go gung-ho into the game, but also you don't want to risk anyone for the sake of a nothing game in terms of the ladder.
"Obviously a local derby is a local derby, but I am expecting they're probably feeling the same way, and looking to put a young side out."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Murphy said the final three weeks of the home and away season have felt like a finals pre-season for the side.
Starting to rest players last week, he said he's looking to find the balance between not losing momentum while also keeping players fresh for finals.
While Fred Gardner remains an unknown after sustaining a knee injury, Murphy said for the most part the side remains strong.
Also on Murphy's mind is minimising cards late in the season.
Last time the two sides met, 10 cards were given out across the teams, including reds to United's Alexander Dean and Adam Raso.
"I'm hoping for less cards, and I would imagine that those two coaches have the same idea and that's why some people might be rested to preserve the disciplinary record as well," Murphy said.
"There is a bit of that, take a bit of the sting out of the game, you don't want to pick up any silly cards this close to finals, and pick up any unnecessary suspensions."
Murphy said while winning is always a priority, the side's main goal for the weekend is to get through the game injury free.
Around the league, round 17 will kick off with Wagga United playing Tolland under lights at Rawlings Park on Saturday night.
In the regular Sunday slot, Tumut and Cootamundra are on the road to Burns Park and South Wagga welcome Young to town at Rawlings Park.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.