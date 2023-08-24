The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/A-League

Player preservation, card minimisation goal for Leeton in derby

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
August 24 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton United's Fred Gardner is unlikely to play due to a knee injury. Picture by Les Smith
Leeton United's Fred Gardner is unlikely to play due to a knee injury. Picture by Les Smith

With finals spots locked in and just two weeks before they begin, Leeton United won't be putting too much pressure on this weekend's derby game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.