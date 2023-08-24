The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong finish undefeated premiers over Wagga Swans

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 24 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Youth Girls Under 12 premiers Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong. Picture by Les Smith
Youth Girls Under 12 premiers Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong. Picture by Les Smith

Most of Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's under 12 side had never played football before this season, but with dedication and determination, they made it through the season as undefeated premiers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.