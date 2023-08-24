Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong finish undefeated premiers over Wagga Swans

Most of Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's under 12 side had never played football before this season, but with dedication and determination, they made it through the season as undefeated premiers.
Cautious at first and growing confidence as the weeks wore on, the young Lions found their stride as they progressed through the season.
In a back and forth game, Lions emerged 9.5 (59) to 6.7 (43) winners over Wagga Swans on Wednesday night.
Coach Christin Macri said the girls were a joy to coach, hanging onto every word at training.
"Most of the girls are just all friends and wanted to play footy and played in our netball team at Ganmain, most of them are under 12s, and we've got a few under 11s, and the girls do come together and have a really good time and enjoy themselves," Macri said.
"It was interesting for a lot of them coming from netball.
"They were so worried about making mistakes and messing up and all this sort of stuff, I had to just keep telling them it's okay, they were really listening and taking on board what I was asking, because they just didn't want to do the wrong thing."
Assuring the players that the best thing they could do was their best, Macri said he wanted to make sure they enjoyed playing above anything else.
"I didn't want them to worry about that, but that was them, they were so nervous about playing that they just wanted any guidance possible and they listened and are amazing," he said.
"In the end I just said, go play girls, run around, get the ball, and kick it and have fun and they did."
Macri said despite a short season the development from week one to six has been astronomical, with every girl bitten by the footy bug.
Nervous heading into the grand final, he said they regrouped well, hoping they'd take the nerves in their stride.
"They were quite nervous so I said, that's good that we are nervous, it means you care and means you're excited and happy to be playing," he said.
"The other thing I was happy about that is that they didn't think they've just got to turn up to win, they knew they had to earn it.
"Wagga Swans were a very good team, so I was glad we got to play them.
"We started well which I was pleased about, it took a bit of pressure off the girls and not getting worried about getting behind in the game."
Marci said he's really pleased for the girls to have won the premiership, and knows they were ecstatic after their win.
"They were thrilled, they got to sing the song and then we went out for dinner all together, just to make them feel special that they actually have achieved something, and it's good to celebrate these things," he said.
"We were going out for dinner win or lose but it was good to see them having fun and celebrating."
Now bitten by the football bug, Macri said the players are already asking when they'll be back on field.
He's hopeful the upcoming start to the AFLW season will continue to inspire the players to return to the game next year.
"I said to them, let's just enjoy this first, but it's great they're excited and keen," Macri said.
"The women's AFL starts really soon too, so I said look at those girls playing in the AFL and hopefully they can get a bit of a bug and watch a few of the girls play and realise there's a pathway too if that's where they want to go."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.