A long-running Border silo manufacturer has been given new life after being purchased by a family business in the Riverina.
Wagga-based Optimum Silos directors Joel and Peter Murphy have stepped in to take charge of the former InfraBuild site in Jindera, producing silos previously known as Cyclone, which will now be branded SilOz.
Optimum Silos will continue the production of SilOz Grain Silos at the Scholz Street premises and keep the 20 staff previously employed by InfraBuild in a job.
With a host of manufacturers leaving Australia and imported goods becoming more common, SilOz is bucking the trend.
The Jindera factory has been a distributor of Cyclone Silos for almost 40 years. Production moved from Newcastle to Jindera in 1984 and Joel Murphy said he was proud to retain production on the Border.
"We know we can produce the highest quality product in Australia for Australian grain growers," he said.
"The products we manufacture in Australia are made from a high level of Australian made steel products. We remain committed to supporting the Australian manufacturing industry through our supply chains."
SilOz general manager Krystal Storey said the business would continue to grow and invest in the local economy and promote young talent.
"Something that Joel and I are both really passionate about is getting apprentices on board and giving them an opportunity for growth and a career path throughout the agricultural manufacturing industry," she said.
"Joel and Peter Murphy didn't want to lose that iconic brand within the market or the Australian manufacturing component and they decided to expand their businesses and take on the manufacturing side.
"Taking over a business that's been essentially corporatised, and now they're turning it into a family-owned small business. To bring it back to what the Australian industry is about in terms of agriculture, it's really great to see from my point of view.
"I wouldn't think there'd be too many family businesses that are ready to take on an already up and coming manufacturing facility."
Ms Storey, who previously worked 10 years with steel company BlueScope, said she was pleasantly surprised by the amount of industry and skill sets on offer at Jindera and is hopeful SilOz can thrive in the town.
"We're really strong in believing that diversity in a manufacturing sector is great. I'm looking for a diverse workforce, and we've got plans to obviously grow our workforce with capital investment into the future," she said.
"We've certainly maintained our current staffing levels. We employ 18 to 20 staff members and we're looking for more apprentices.
"At the moment, we're supplying the North East and southern regions of Victoria. We're also quite strong in NSW, with a smaller footprint into Queensland.
"Further into that South Australia and Western Australia market is where there are some really good growth opportunities for our business."
Ms Storey said the factory will undergo a revamp in the coming months to give it a more modern look and make it more approachable.
