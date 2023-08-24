There is plenty of excitement building ahead of the start of the Men's FIBA Basketball World Cup with the Boomers set to open their campaign against Finland on Friday night.
Australia enter the tournament ranked third in the world and they would be favourites to top pool E which sees them go up against Finland (ranked 24th), Germany (11th) and Japan (36th).
Japan will however have a lot of support behind them as they are one of three host nations alongside The Philippines and Indonesia.
After the Boomers' bronze-medal run at the Tokyo Olympics there was a massive rise in interest in basketball and Wagga Basketball coaching coordinator Zac Maloney was hopeful that a similar strong campaign would again have people looking to get involved in the sport.
"Yeah 100 per cent," Maloney said.
"After the Olympics we saw a big boom after the way the Boomers performed there.
"It was only good for basketball so hopefully they can replicate that and do the same.
"Having so many NBA players representing and playing for the Boomers now it's really creating a lot more of a buzz so fingers crossed after the world cup we do well and we'll see a bit more of a boom with our basketball numbers in the sport."
The Wagga Basketball junior competition commenced this week and Maloney was really impressed with the amount of kids that had registered to play.
"Our juniors have been really good the last few years and they are continuously growing," he said.
"This year we've introduced an under 10's girls program that kicked off on Tuesday night and we had 45 under 10's girls expressing interest in that and coming down.
"We are at the point now that we had to move from Bolton Park to Equex because we had too many teams and then we'd also moved from Equex to PCYC with the fourth court.
"But now we are having to use PCYC and Bolton Park on a Tuesday night so our numbers for juniors are continuing to grow and it's a great sign.
"Obviously the girls have been an area we've wanted to focus on for a while now and I think with this under 10's program we are laying some good foundations to make sure we are getting consistency within our rep program."
Nine of the 12-man Boomers' roster are currently playing in the NBA which has led to more interest in the national team in recent years.
That interest has also spread to regional areas such as Wagga and Maloney said it was fantastic to see so much local support for the Boomers ahead of the world cup.
"Yeah it's awesome," he said.
"It all just helps to grow the sport and I think having so many NBA players representing is having the Boomers come alive a bit more.
"I think back to 8-10 years ago and there were fans around here of the Boomers but no where near what there is now.
"Looking at what Patty Mills and Joe Ingles have done and the culture they've created and it's just echoed all throughout basketball in Australia.
"I've seen a couple of (Josh) Giddey jerseys floating around out there and everyone likes to run around and pretend that they're Patty Mills and it's good to see."
