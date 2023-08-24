The Daily Advertisersport
There is plenty of excitement building ahead of the start of the Men's FIBA Basketball World Cup

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 24 2023 - 3:30pm
Cerys Collins, 10, Allencie Derrick, 11, Anneliese Azer, 11, Rosie Pankhurst, 8, Mia Haining, 8, Leo Pankhurst, 11, Cooper Dowling, 11, Cooper Bradley, 10, and Macey Haining, 10 are all excited for the men's FIBA Basketball World Cup that begins on Friday. Picture by Madeline Begley
There is plenty of excitement building ahead of the start of the Men's FIBA Basketball World Cup with the Boomers set to open their campaign against Finland on Friday night.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

