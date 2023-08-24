Masters makes return in time for Tumut's finals campaign

Tumut have been given a big boost on the eve of the Group Nine finals series.
Co-coach Zac Masters will play his first game since round two following ankle surgery.
The former Weissel Medal winner's season was in doubt but he's been able to accelerate his recovery to make his return for the qualifying final against Kangaroos at Equex Centre on Sunday.
Masters can't wait to get back onto the field.
"It's been a very frustrating year sitting on the sidelines," Masters said.
"It's something I haven't had to deal with too much in my footy career, so it has been very frustrating, but hopefully I can make some sort of difference when I come back."
Even after undergoing surgery in May, Masters had never given up hope of being able to return.
He's pleased with how his ankle has recovered.
"It's feeling really good," Masters said.
"I've missed out on some match fitness this year but I'm sure I'll be fine.
"The boys have done a great job this year in the middle playing big minutes so I won't have to play massive minutes like I would have been used to doing."
Masters is set to come off the bench for the Blues.
He believes it will suit.
"It's probably better for my ankle not to play, come off for 20 to 30 minutes on the sidelines and then try to go back on," Masters said.
"It's better to just play with a stint before half-time and a stint after in case the ankle cools down and might stiffen up a bit.
"You never know on the day and there might be circumstances where I have to finish the game, which would be fine as well."
It's the only change to the Blues line up coming off the bye.
Tumut have only played once, a 40-16 win over Southcity, since their 24-6 loss to Young on July 29.
However Masters believes the chance to freshen up will be a boost to the side in the finals series.
"I think a lot of sides are in similar boats - it's just been a clunky year," he said.
"You look at Temora and they won't have played in four weeks, which isn't ideal for them either, but it is what it is.
"It's probably good we had a little freshen up last week.
"I think it will work for us having that little break leading into finals."
Tumut took a 12-6 win over Kangaroos in their only meeting this season.
It was a tight affair at Twickenham in round nine, and Masters expects another big challenge.
However he's confident the Blues can make it two for two this season.
"Obviously 'Roos have had a great year so and the first semi at their home ground so we want to knock them off and head over Temora the week after and everything going right I think we can certainly do that," Masters said.
However he's hoping for some better ball security against their Wagga rivals.
Especially with their loss to Young costing them the minor premiership, as well as second spot which would have given them hosting rights to Sunday's clash.
"The games that we've struggled in, or have become tight when they probably shouldn't have been are usually because we've turned over the ball too cheaply," Masters said.
"If we can hold onto the ball we make it very difficult for our opponents,
"It's obvious 'Roos have their key players in Rosey (Nathan Rose) and Latrell (Siegwalt), and a pretty strong forward pack to go up against ours, but if we look after them and look after the footy then I think we will be right."
