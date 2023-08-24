The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Defence suicide royal commission progress revealed

By Tess Ikonomou
August 24 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The total backlog of veterans' compensation claims is at risk of not being cleared by the deadline set down by a royal commission.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.