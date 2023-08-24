Turvey Park finish season undefeated with massive grand final win

An undefeated season had culminated in a massive 12.4 (76) to 0.0 (0) grand final win for Turvey Park's under 16s side.
Team manager Sharyn Nimmo said the club rallied this season to get players after early low numbers risked the Bulldogs not fielding a team.
Drawing in players from Wagga Tigers and Eastlakes MCU, both who did not field under 16s teams this season, Nimmo said the way the girls came together in such a short time was outstanding.
"At the start, with the numbers, we weren't sure if we were going to get a team, because 16 is that tricky age to try and get girls to stay in sport," Nimmo said.
"We had girls from Tigers and Mango, that clearly just love their footy and they came across to join us, we also had five girls from the under 14s play up every week, and without them we wouldn't have made a team.
"They just loved their footy and it's just great to see all of the other teams fielding great numbers too."
Under the guidance of co-coaches Lily Chisholm and Dee Anderson, the side's skills continued to improve throughout the season.
Following the core Turvey Park cohort through the Youth Girls program since its pilot year, Nimmo said it's been fantastic to watch.
In her first year coaching, Nimmo said Chisholm was loved and respected by the girls.
"The girls were super excited, super pumped ahead of the game," she said.
"Lily Chisholm has done an amazing job for a young first time coach alongside Dee Anderson.
"Lily really stood up and I think and guided the girls really well, the girls were just super pumped and really ready to play the final.
"Their growth over the season is phenomenal, they came out hard wanting the ball last night and you could see that their footy has just improved incredibly.
"They've just had a lot of fun and they really gelled from their first game, some of the girls had never met each other before the season, and they just welcomed each other, got around at footy training just enjoyed their footy had a good time."
Outstanding performances across the field helped lead the side to the win, but it was Holly Williams who was awarded best on ground for her side.
"Holly had a cracker, she's amazing at everything she does," Nimmo said.
"We had some really highlighted girls last night, I think Philomena Grigg she was very close to being my pick for best on, such a good team player and helping out shepherds, tackles, they're all just so handy.
"Milla Burkinshaw captained our team last night, and Bridee Nimmo was co-captain, their leadership, stepping up next year to the women's competition, they just love it, they talk with confidence now."
With several players now set to age out of the Youth Girls competition, Nimmo said she'd love to see those girls move into the seniors competition next season.
