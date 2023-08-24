The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Turvey Park finish season undefeated with massive grand final win

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
August 24 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Turvey Park finish season undefeated with massive grand final win
Turvey Park finish season undefeated with massive grand final win

An undefeated season had culminated in a massive 12.4 (76) to 0.0 (0) grand final win for Turvey Park's under 16s side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.