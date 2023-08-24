Wagga Tigers bursting with cross code talent as they look to finals

With a wealth of cross-code talent in their A grade side, Wagga Tigers are hopeful the combined experience they'll put on court this weekend will be enough to get over the line against Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
Blessed with high level experience from across a range of sporting codes, the Tigers are hopeful their combined talents will help them go far into the finals series.
Captain Georgia Tilyard is one such player, and has been heavily involved in Wagga Netball Association's representative program this year.
Tilyard led her under 14s side to a junior state championship in July, and said the high level coaching experience has undoubtedly impacted her as a player on court.
"Playing representative netball over the years, I'd say that's where I developed most of my skills, and learnt to play in high pressure games," Tilyard said.
"As a coach, it definitely gives you a different kind of perspective because you learn to actually keep calm a lot more, which from a captain role now on the court, I've learnt those type of skills so I can put my coaching into play on the court.
"A lot of those skills I've developed more so from coaching which is really sort of paid off the way that I approach the team and talk to the team during half time, on the court, all those types of things."
Tilyard said that as a representative coach, she wants to practice what she preaches when she takes to the court.
With many of the girls alongside her also used to high level environments, she knows they're mentally strong moving into finals.
Claudia Wheatley was selected to play touch football for Australia last summer and plays in the Tigers midcourt.
She said the experience of playing for Australia was one of the best in her life, and has had great benefits for her netball also.
"It has many a lot fitter with my netball, having the program that I have to stick to for touch football, it made me feel a lot better than I normally do and made everything easier when it came to games," Wheatley said.
Tigers have had a changing roster of availability in their A grade this season from both injury and clashes.
Playing for Australia and alongside players that she wouldn't usually be with has been beneficial in adjusting to the changing side.
"At the start when two of our girls went down in Ganmain, it was hard because we didn't really know what to do," she said.
"But we've worked through and did what we had to do.
"Sharing our experiences and such with our team, it is beneficial, it gives other members of the team an idea on what it's like on the outside."
Also playing representative touch is Elysia Smith said the fitness benefits have been huge for her as an individual coming into winter sport.
"You've already got the fitness and it's just about adapting to the different sports and it's just easier to link it in and transition across from the summer to winter," Smith said.
Pleased to have teammates who are also excelling in other sports, Smith said their combined experience brings diverse ideas to their team.
"Everyone brings a diverse understanding and a different energy and everyone's got talent from really high levels, so it all just adds up across the court and we work well with each other," she said.
"You can always look to the players with high level experience in the pressure moments and they can be the ones to have that leadership and tell you to step up in those moments or to calm down."
All too familiar with high pressure situations are Bridie Delahunty and Charlotte Priest, who both compete at high levels in individual sports.
An eventer and medium distance runner respectively, the duo know what it's like to have everything on their shoulders.
Competing in show jumping, cross country, and dressage events, Delahunty said the biggest benefit of riding, outside of personal fitness, is the resilience she's built.
"Obviously you need to be fit in netball and also fit riding the horse, but my personal resilience I think has helped," she said.
"Obviously horse riding is an individual sport but being able to take that personal resilience and put it into the team is probably one of the major things that's actually helped me on the team."
Never knowing who she'll come up against when eventing, Delahunty is used to high pressure situations, and believes she can help teammates stay calm during finals preparations and games.
"I'm used to the to the high pressure situations, so it definitely helps going to finals to keep that level head and just be able to really work on what we do best and all personally what our team do best," she said.
"With eventing you never know who you're about to match up to so it's pretty handy knowing what your own abilities are going into it and being confident your own abilities going into finals."
Priest said she enjoys the change of pace playing in a team after being an individual sport athlete.
Having teammates around her to lean on and support, she's confident they'll do well in the finals series.
"It's a nice balance, I love doing an individual sport and coming into netball, it's super fun to have your friends all around you, playing with you," Priest said.
"Some many of the girls all have so much experience in a range of different sports you can always bring something to the table from that as a team when you come together."
Something all five of the girls are immensely confident in are their teammates, and the way their team will hold themselves running into this year's finals campaign.
