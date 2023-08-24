CHARLES Sturt University co-coach Dusty Rogers has been impressed by the maturity of the Bushpigs this finals campaign and hopes they can continue to 'ride the wave' for another week.
CSU enjoyed their first finals victory in 22 years last Sunday when they upset East Wagga-Kooringal by 24 points.
It was the perfect way to erase the nightmare of a 69-point elimination final loss from the year before and Rogers has noticed the difference in the space of 12 months within his group.
"I think we just take it as it comes, with the young kids especially," Rogers said.
"Last year's finals campaign has really helped us this year.
"They handled the pressure of finals really well last week, the week building up to was very mature from a young group and they handled the game day pressure very maturely as well so take what they've learnt from last year, put it in this year's finals campaign and ride the wave, in a sense, and see what can happen."
MORE SPORT NEWS
While most of CSU are still relatively new to finals football, Rogers, 30, is an old hand having enjoyed campaigns at Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes, Henty, Collingullie-Glenfield Park and now the Bushpigs.
"I love finals. I always find it interesting, people will say are you nervous and no I'm excited, I love finals, it's why you play footy," he said.
"I get very excited, I love it."
Rogers said this year's experience has been a little different as co-coach for the first time.
"Probably the week leading into, yes, you have to consider a lot more, think about a lot more and plan a lot more but game day, not so much," he said.
"With having Trav (Cohalan) as a non-playing coach, he takes that worry and I just worry about playing and doing what I have to on the field and lead from there."
If the Bushpigs are going to experience more finals, they need to land another upset.
The Jets have been comfortable winners over CSU on both occasions this year and Rogers said they will go in with a simple plan.
"Just play a final," he said.
"Finals are funny things. East Wagga gave us a bit of a lesson a couple of weeks beforehand and we turned up, had a really strong start and played a good solid final for probably three quarters of it.
"I think we just turn up, give it everything we've got and play our brand of footy the best we can and let the final take care of itself.
"It is one of those things, funny things happen in finals, we'll just play our brand of footy, bring our pressure and play our way."
Rogers believes the midfield battle will naturally be a key focus for both teams.
"In all honesty, our start, we have to start strong again," he said.
"On the weekend we got the first three goals and the first one was within 15 seconds or something like that. If we can get a good start it helps.
"And definitely the midfield, that's where finals are always won and lost.
"If we can break even or get on top and take our opportunities when we have the momentum and limit their momentum and try to wrestle it back when they get their chance at it, I think that will go a long way to it."
"The guys obviously played a very mature final we thought, they handled the build up very, very well and this week has kind of continued on with that. There's a really good feeling around everyone at the club at the moment."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.