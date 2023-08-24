Dinner and a show plans are taken care of with Mamma Mia, the ABBA tribute dinner show at The Gardens. Hosted by the Specialist Medical Resources Foundation (SMRF), the all-dancing cast performs the music of the incredible foursome. Dinner and a show tickets are $115 and include a two-course meal by The Gardens chef. Show only tickets are general admission and $55. Tables are set as eight to 10 people and all proceeds go towards the charity, which provides specialist medical equipment to Wagga residents in need. Book through civictheatre.com.au or phone the box office on 6926 6988. A final performance is held on Saturday night. Doors open at 6pm, meal service begins 6.30pm.