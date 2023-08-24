You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.
Coolamon's Yield Festival opens with a gala night of live entertainment, food and drinks at the Up-To-Date Store on Cowabbie Street at 6pm. There will be a bar on-site and a variety of food vendors - including dessert - and guests are advices to rug up for the indoor and outdoor event. The month-long celebration of creative arts in the shire provides a number of events, workshops, performances and experiences. Visit facebook.com/yieldfestival for the full program.
Dinner and a show plans are taken care of with Mamma Mia, the ABBA tribute dinner show at The Gardens. Hosted by the Specialist Medical Resources Foundation (SMRF), the all-dancing cast performs the music of the incredible foursome. Dinner and a show tickets are $115 and include a two-course meal by The Gardens chef. Show only tickets are general admission and $55. Tables are set as eight to 10 people and all proceeds go towards the charity, which provides specialist medical equipment to Wagga residents in need. Book through civictheatre.com.au or phone the box office on 6926 6988. A final performance is held on Saturday night. Doors open at 6pm, meal service begins 6.30pm.
Musical treasure Marcia Hines brings her Still Shining tour to Wagga for two nights only. The show runs for 2.5 hours including an interval, from 7.30pm on Friday and Saturday night. Tickets from $85 from civictheatre.com.au or through the box office.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This month the group meets at San Isidore at the winter start time of 8.30am. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
Make the most of the morning and meet some fellow citizen gardeners at the Wagga Demonstration Gardens vegetable swap or buy. The weekly mini market is at the corner of Shaw and Albury streets in Central Wagga every Saturday morning. Entry is free and all proceeds go to the community gardens. Call 0411 417 956 for more information.
Bag a handmade or local - or both - bargain at Markets by the Lake at Apex Park from 9am. Head out to Lake Albert by 1pm to get the best the markets have to offer before it wraps up.
Have a day at the footy at Narrandera for the Riverina League finals. Coolamon take on Griffith in the A grade netball at 1.30pm and in first grade footy Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong go head-to-head with Griffith at 2.10pm.
Get a rugby league fix with Group Nine's elimination final at Young's Alfred Oval, where the Cherrypickers take on Albury Thunder in first grade.
Take a detour to the Barellan Show. Snag a wristband to ride all day for $50, or check out the yard dog trails, team sorting, stockman challenge, quick shear and more. Entry is $15 for adults and $5 for aged pensioners and those under 16.
It's been four years but the Wagga Christian College fete is back. Gates open at the school on Kooringal Road at 3pm for four hours of fun, which will be capped off by fireworks in the final moments. All the old favourites will be there - stalls, chocolate trailer, barbecue, greasy pig, picnic games and lucky dips.
With people from all walks of life often coming to take a seat in salon chairs, hairdressers often meet all sorts of people with all kinds of life stories, from stories of sickness or health to success or sadness. Heavenly Hair, Skin and Nails celebrates its 10th birthday with a ball to raise money for Lilier Lodge, with it all kicking off at Tilly's from 6.30pm. Tickets available through Eventbrite.
It's time to go around and round in circles for a great time at the Twin City Skate's roller disco from 7pm to 9pm. Bring your own skates along to Bolton Park Stadium, or hire them for $5, and hook into some circle work under fancy lights and a giant disco ball. Tickets $14, see twincityskate.com.au for more.
Don't forget the second weekend performance of Mamma Mia, the ABBA tribute dinner show at The Gardens.
The River and Wren market celebrates its ninth anniversary with a big day at the Wagga showgrounds. Head along for a day of all things handmade as the gates are thrown open from 10am to 3pm.
Treat yourself to a day out at the Roseleigh Manor open day on Pattersons Road at Harefield. The witchery and home of Killer Pies throws open the gates from 11.30am to 3.30pm. Wander around the 1800s estate, sample the pie delights or settle in for a lunch. Admission and tastings free, lunch prices start from $15. Book by calling 6928 4420.
There's more football on the cards with Northern Jets taking on CSU in the Farrer League's first semi-final at Marrar at 2.10pm. The A grade netballers of North Wagga and Barellan battle it out at 1.30pm. It's all on the line at the Riverina League elimination final at Robertson Oval for Collingullie-Glenfield Park in the A grade netball and first grade football, with the women taking on Wagga Tigers at 1.30pm and the Demons facing off against Coolamon at 2.10pm.
Kangaroos take on Tumut Blues in the Group Nine first grade qualifying final at Wagga's Equex at 2.30pm.
Balcony sessions are back and Dale Allison, Geoff Simpson and their musical pals will bring the Sunday casual vibe to the Civic Theatre from 6pm. Tickets $25 (or grab a three-show deal for $20) through civictheatre.com.au.
And Then There Were None is brought to you by the Wagga School of Arts Community Theatre at the Basement over the next few Sundays. The Agatha Christie tale, directed by Felix Hadler, is in the third of a four-week and is back with a matinee at 3pm and night show at 7.30pm. Tickets from $15 through Trybooking, calling 6921 2594 or emailing contact@soact.com.au.
