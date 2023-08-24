A motorcyclist who was clocked speeding on a Riverina road and tried to outrun police in a canal will front court after he was found allegedly carrying a weapon and meth.
Griffith Highway Patrol spotted a black Kawasaki motorcycle travelling at 119kmh on North Kooba Settlers Road - a 100kmh zone south-east of Griffith - shortly after 3pm on Monday.
As police took position behind the motorcycle, they say the rider accelerated to a speed of 160kmh.
The motorcycle eventually slowed and stopped before the rider took off on foot before officers managed to catch up with him in a canal, police said.
The 31-year-old-Griffith man allegedly resisted arrest by wrestling with the two officers shortly before he was cuffed and escorted out of the water.
The man was in possession of a black backpack which contained an extendable baton and 5.59 grams of methamphetamine, police said.
Checks on the 31-year-old's licence showed he was disqualified from the roads until October 2025, while further inquiries revealed he was on parole and subject to a weapons prohibition order.
According to police, the rider returned a positive result to methamphetamine when he was subjected to an oral fluid test, with further test results pending.
Police will await results from the laboratory before proceeding with this offence.
He was refused police bail and appeared before Griffith Local Court on Tuesday charged with exceed speed limit over 45 km/h, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period - prior offence, resist arrest, not stop when directed, use prohibited weapon contrary to prohibition order, supply prohibited drug.
He was granted conditional bail to reappear before Griffith Local Court in October.
