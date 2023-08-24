Kiwi import Mary Mourne is chasing a hat-trick to extend her good run since moving to the Riverina.
However Young trainer David Micallef is wary of a rise in class at Wagga on Friday.
"She's been working good but is still very green and is still learning to race," Micallef said.
"It's probably a bit more of a step up as winning two in a row put her up in grade quite quick, but that comes with winning races.
"From the draw (son Blake) is hoping to be competitive."
Mary Mourne has come up with barrier two.
Her wins have come from six at Bathurst and nine at Wagga so far.
Micallef hopes it can help negate the rise in class.
"They are hard to come across so when you get them it is good to take advantage of them," he said.
"She hasn't had a lot of draws given to her so far.
"Hopefully that will help her in the better grade she has to race in."
Neil Day also has Harperville resuming from a spell in the Mataranka Park Standardbreds Pace (1740m) looking to bring up a hat-trick of his own.
Micallef has five runners across the bumper 10-race card.
He expects to see a good showing from Ulaanbaatar as well.
"Ulaanbaatar has been working well but it's a good field as well of course as Wagga fields on a Friday are normally pretty good," Micallef said.
"She's drawn 10 and depending on where she comes through and is able to get a position we're very hopeful with her.
"On her past runs she shouldn't be too far away."
Eucan Roll will also line up in the Waratah Series Heat to conclude the program.
He was set to start as a short-priced favourite at Leeton on Tuesday before the meeting was abandoned.
He's come up with a harder draw this time but Micallef knows the four-year-old has the ability to overcome it after some consistent performances.
"He was in at Leeton as a very short-priced favourite drawn barrier one so we were very confident but unfortunately it was redrawn and we've come up with barrier 10," Micallef said.
"He's a horse who has oodles and ability when he's right and he's another one who should be somewhere near them from barrier 10."
The first of 10 races is at 12.08pm.
