Eastlakes get grand final win in extra time thriller

Eastlakes MCU under 14's have secured themselves the 2023 Wagga and District Youth Girls premiership after an extra time thriller at Robertson Oval on Wednesday.
With the score tied up at 25 a piece on the final siren, the game went into extra time, but it was a Wagga Tigers kick after the timer that would ultimately seal the Goannas fate.
Leading 31-26 as the siren sounded, a on-target Tigers kick would have locked in the win, but as it sailed through for a behind, EMCU's premiership dreams were made, 4.7 (31) to 3.9 (27).
Coach Alec Creasy said it was a fantastic game from his side.
After a three goal loss to the Tigers the week before, Creasy said the side knew what adjustments were needed to get them across the line in the final.
"Playing the Tigers a week before, we realised that they're really strong in their marks and we couldn't outplay them to mark the ball," Creasy said.
"They were really strong marking the ball above their heads, and outmarked us which led to a lot basically free kicks at their goals, so we practised a training spoiling the ball, punching it to the ground and getting back to the ground so it became a 50/50 contest.
"So that was our main aim and they did that 100 per cent, they spoiled ball after ball, taking the mark right out of it which I think is what won us the game."
Creasy said his team's ability to take what they're learning in training and put it into action on the field had been outstanding all season.
Unsure at times if they were paying enough attention, he said they proved they were game after game.
Coming into the girls game, he said they've got less experience than boys the same age, so he's taken a back to basics approach.
"You've got to start from scratch and introduce things one at a time, when you see them doing one thing on the field, you introduce something else and something else," he said.
"They've been really good at picking that up, whether it's been handballs out of the pack, or shepherding or spoiling, you've got to take them back to the base roots of football and not give them too much information.
"You say for this week this is what we're going to concentrate on, I want to see it in the game and I want to see five or six people doing it and they all respond, they're clever girls.
"You think when you're talking to them, teaching and they're looking around at the sky and the birds and everything else, you think is this even soaking but it does, but it must be, because it all comes together on game day."
While Creasy admitted his nerves were riding high, he said the team remained nicely composed throughout the preparation for and during the game.
Knowing the game was going into extra time, Creasy said he told the girls to continue what they were doing, impressed with the game they'd played so far.
A bit of selfish football was okay he said, telling the girls they didn't need to share the ball around too much, and to kick at goal if they thought they were in range.
"I just told them that they had to go back out and keep doing exactly what they'd been doing and to take their opportunities for goal," he said.
"Being extra time, just get the points on the board, don't overshare or handball it off, if you're in range to snap at goal, have a shot and go for it."
Creasy said there wasn't a single player on the field on Wednesday, that didn't do their role or pull their weight.
A standout game for even the quieter players, he said it was a fantastic way to end their season.
