Eastlakes get grand final win in extra time thriller

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 24 2023 - 11:23am, first published 11:00am
Eastlakes MCU under 14s after their nerve wrecking grand final win on Wednesday. Picture supplied
Eastlakes MCU under 14's have secured themselves the 2023 Wagga and District Youth Girls premiership after an extra time thriller at Robertson Oval on Wednesday.

