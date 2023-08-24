The Daily Advertiser
P-plater clocked 60km/h over the speed limit heading to Berrigan party, police say

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 24 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 12:00pm
A 22-year-old keen to get to a party in Berrigan has lost his licence after caught speeding on a Riverina road. Picture by NSW Police
An eager partygoer's licence has been suspended after he was clocked 60 kilometres over the speed limit on a Riverina road.

