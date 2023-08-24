An eager partygoer's licence has been suspended after he was clocked 60 kilometres over the speed limit on a Riverina road.
Police attached to the Finley Highway Patrol detected a blue Mitsubishi Lancer sedan travelling at 159km/h in a 100km/h zone on Berrigan Road, south of Berrigan, about 4.30pm on Saturday.
The driver, a 22-year-old man, was stopped by police.
When asked why he was driving so fast, police said the driver - who held a Victorian P2 licence - replied: 'I'm heading to a party in Berrigan'.
The driver was fined for exceeding the signposted speed limit by more than 45kmh.
The man's NSW driving privileges were also suspended on the spot for a period of six months.
