Daily Advertiser letters: The simple power of a three-letter word

By Letters
August 25 2023 - 4:30am
WE NEED TO GET CRACKING ON NUCLEAR

Please Amy, stop lecturing about nuclear (DA letters, August 24) until you get your facts right it is being used by most of the wealthy countries.

