Please Amy, stop lecturing about nuclear (DA letters, August 24) until you get your facts right it is being used by most of the wealthy countries.
Yep that's the United States, Britain, France etc. They have already discovered the path we are heading does not work.
The Greens in Europe are already switching to nuclear as the cleanest and cheapest once set up, and they are already working on small modulars.
We need to start now to be prepared, the CSIRO and a lot of others have ulterior motives for wind etc. It's called taxpayers' money.
If it's all so wonderful their hands would not be out for taxpayers' money, a lot of wealthy people are making a lot of money.
Oh the power of the word Yes. It brings a smile to our faces. We sometimes rise to our feet, with hands raised in the air to shout in unison, yes.
Yes brings delight, hope, encouragement and support. Yes changes lives, creates relationships, builds families and communities. Yes accepts a challenge and thrives and at the end of the day or our life, a huge sigh of yes says a job well done.
Yes is love with a joyful expression, it is respect and recognition, it is confidence that we are moving forward to a more just way of sharing our resources and our country.
Look in the mirror and see what saying yes does to your face and how your yes just sparkle with delight. Imagine what it could do you others.
Join me in saying Yes at Riverina for Yes 23.
It has been claimed that the Uluru Statement is 26 pages, and we should be fearful of its contents.
It has also claimed that the PM is lying to you on the Voice and that freedom of information was needed to uncover the "full Uluru Statement". This is at best mischievous and at worst deliberately deceptive.
The actual statement is one page in length and ends graciously and naturally with "We invite you to walk with us in a movement of the Australian people for a better future."
Accompanying the Statement in full public view at ulurustatement.org/our-story/ are the extra pages in the form of seven chapters - law, invasion, resistance, mourning, activism, land rights and Makarrata - entitled Our Story.
No freedom of information request is needed. It provides a useful context from a first peoples perspective.
We've been deceived before about a "carbon tax" and we lost a decade of climate action. Let's not be deceived again. We'll break the hearts of many and lose international respect.
Thank you for your editorial ("Hawaiian fires a sign of things to come", Daily Advertiser, 17/8).
As we live through what is likely to become the hottest year ever recorded, it is indeed crucial that we feel empathy and sorrow for the devastation caused by global heating.
For the sake of posterity, we must not continue to fail to heed the warnings.
Everybody has a stake in the Earth's future, everybody can make choices that matter, particularly our leaders.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.