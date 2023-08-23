Police have appealed for the public's help to find a woman who was last seen in a Riverina town 10 days ago.
Kimberley Scudder's family and police hold serious concerns for her welfare following her out-of-character disappearance last week.
The 28-year-old was last seen on at a home on Tor Street in Gundagai on August 14.
When she could not be located, officers from the Riverina Police District were notified and have commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
"Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare as this is out of character," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Kimberley is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160 centimetres tall with thin build and dyed purple hair.
She is believed to be driving a grey 2008 Ford Falcon sedan with the NSW registration EIP67R.
Police believe she may be in the Tumut, Snowy Mountains areas or Cook in the ACT.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
