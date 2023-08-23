The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Updated

Police locate missing Riverina woman found safe and well

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 24 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Missing Riverina woman found after police appeal. File picture
Missing Riverina woman found after police appeal. File picture

A missing Riverina woman had hadn't been contacted or seen in ten days has been located safe and well.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.