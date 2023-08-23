A missing Riverina woman had hadn't been contacted or seen in ten days has been located safe and well.
Police put out an appeal for any information on Thursday into the whereabouts of a 28-year-old last seen on at a home on Tor Street in Gundagai on August 14.
When she could not be located, officers from the Riverina Police District were notified and have commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare as this is out of character," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Following a public appeal, the woman was located in Canberra at around 2pm on Thursday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.