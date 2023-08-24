NORTHERN Jets coach Jack Harper expects his team to thrive under the 'backs against the wall' pressure.
The Jets will be out to bounce back from last week's 14-point loss to Marrar when they tackle Charles Sturt University at Langtry Oval on Sunday.
Harper said the Jets have identified the areas they need to get better at after the loss to the Bombers but is looking forward to seeing how his team respond now that they meet sudden-death stakes.
"Obviously we lost but there were still plenty of positives to take from it so we're more focused on them than anything," Harper said.
"It was a scrappy affair, the things we were no good at, our workrate in transition and our spread from the contest wasn't good enough and then our execution in front of goal so we understand that there's only two to three little things that we need to fix up then the game can be a lot easier for us.
"We had a really good session on Tuesday, everyone really brought in and our backs are against the wall now, I think we handle that added pressure, even though you don't want it, we handle it pretty well and I think we'll be ok this weekend."
Harper does believe his group need to lift their workrate and change their mental approach.
"Obviously we've played well against CSU previously this year but finals footy is a different beast," he said.
"I think if we play our style of footy, if we start well and hit the contest as hard as we have, I think we'll be fine. If we can hold the momentum in our favour, I think we'll be okay.
"Our work rate and our mental approach has probably got to change, from my point of view, we're still young so that's the challenge of it but these young guys will catch on pretty quick."
Harper watched on as CSU upset East Wagga-Kooringal at Maher Oval last Sunday and believes the midfield battle will be crucial against the Bushpigs.
"In all honesty, I think it's won in the midfield," he said.
"CSU have got a lot of pretty handy players in the midfield and they're very quick and fit and that sort of stuff but if we can outmuscle them and win the contest off the deck and surge it forward then I think we'll be ok.
"We've got a bit more tall timber than they do so I think winning the midfield is key and the rest will take care of itself.
"Our backline, well it's arguably the best in the comp, we've had the least amount of goals kicked against us so our defence is rock solid so if we can win it in the midfield and make sure that (the backline) get an easier day and help them every way we can, I think we'll be ok."
Harper said the Jets are considering some changes at the selection table after last week's performance.
They hope to recall key defender Brad McKinnon, who missed the loss to Marrar with hamstring 'tightness'.
McKinnon was swung forward against CSU last time and was best-on-ground with four goals.
"We'll see how he pulls up (after training) and we'll put him through all the tests he needs to do but we're pretty confident he'll be right for the weekend," Harper said.
"It's a slight hamstring niggle, tightness more than anything. If he gets through (the fitness test), he'll be right to go.
"We're definitely talking about (changes). We've got a lot of guys who missed out last weekend who are more than capable of playing good first grade footy. It's definitely on the table to be talked about."
