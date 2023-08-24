The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

GGGM coach Sam Martyn is well aware of just how important a fast start is for his side this weekend against Griffith

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 24 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GGGM coach Sam Martyn knows how important a fast start is this weekend against Griffith in their qualifying final. Picture by Madeline Begley
GGGM coach Sam Martyn knows how important a fast start is this weekend against Griffith in their qualifying final. Picture by Madeline Begley

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn is well aware of just how important a fast start is for his side this weekend against Griffith.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.