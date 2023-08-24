Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn is well aware of just how important a fast start is for his side this weekend against Griffith.
The Lions take on the Swans in the qualifying final and with the two sides so evenly matched, whoever can get the jump early will most likely go on to win the match and set up a clash against Turvey Park next weekend.
Martyn agreed that starting strongly was hugely important and would go a long way in making sure the Lions end up victorious.
"Yeah I think it's been the team that's had the jump in the first quarter has been the team that has taken control of the game both times," Martyn said.
"Both teams will be under no illusions that it will be imperative to get that fast start and every coach and team will say it comes down to your midfield brigade.
"It will be up to them to get first opportunities and good looks into our forward line and they are really pivotal to the success of our team this week."
The Lions come well-rested into the clash with the Swans and enter the game on the back of seven-straight wins which saw them easily secure a top two finish.
Jesse Lander is confirmed to return to face the Swans on Saturday and Martyn believes that will be the only change that the Lions will make to the side that defeated Coolamon a fortnight ago.
"I think we'll see a pretty settled side to be honest," he said.
"Jesse is a huge inclusion, last night on the training track he was fantastic and I couldn't speak highly enough of his intensity but also just the way he trained as he was terrific.
"We're really excited to have Jesse back and I know Jesse is pretty excited after having quite an extended time on the sidelines.
"He's played in a multitude of finals games and he understands what it takes to win so to have a player of that calibre come back into your team is priceless."
Jacob Olsson will miss the clash against the Swans however Martyn is confident they are able to cover the absence of the dominant full forward.
Captain Ben Walsh has been superb up forward in recent weeks and Martyn said that he would potentially line up inside forward 50 again this weekend.
"Benny has been playing permanently as a forward for the last three or four weeks," he said.
"I think he perceives himself as a defender but when we are challenged throughout a game Benny is one of the first players to put his hand up and go forward.
"I think he is quite enjoying himself as a forward and I think that script might be flipping a little bit in terms of his most favourite position.
"But as a footy team its great to have that luxury of having someone like Ben Walsh that can play a variety of positions.
"Then in our last game against Coolamon Shaun Foley came in and had a terrific game, he more than halved a contest and he had 16 disposals around the ground as well.
"So that's definitely an option we have up our sleeve as well and although Olso is a huge player for us I still think we have some options available to us to compensate for him missing."
The larger ground at Narrandera Sportsground could be an advantage for the Swans this weekend with their run and carry being a strength of theirs this season.
Martyn noted that was something his side would have to be careful of and admitted there was a number of Swans players who are quite dangerous with ball in hand.
"It's definitely something we have to be wary about," he said.
"We know how wide Ganmain is and in that second game of the year they really got on top of us on the outside but I'd say more so their contested ball was a lot better.
"In the second experience we had it was basically we owned the first quarter and they had the second and third and then we capitalised in the fourth.
"I think we're two very even sides and we understand their potency on the outside is very good especially with some of the younger players as I'm sure (Taine) Moraschi will be available, they've got Jay Summers and even Jack Rowston is a beautiful user of the football."
