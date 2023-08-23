Elise Smith's NRLW debut was like a roller coaster ride and the Junee product is looking forward to going around again.
The 30-year-old played her first game for Canberra in their dramatic 28-22 win over Parramatta on Sunday.
The Raiders, who have lost just one of their first five games in the competition, led 18-0 before the Eels came back.
After linking with the Raiders this season, alongside fellow Riverina product Ua Ravu, Smith had to bide her time before being given her chance in the top grade.
However she was given her chance to start in the second row on Sunday.
Smith loved the experience.
"It was unreal," she said.
"It was tough, nothing like I'm used to but it was really exciting actually to be able to run out with the girls and get the win."
Especially with plenty of support in the stands.
"It was so awesome to have the support there, it's quite overwhelming," Smith said.
"As footballers we do it because we love the sport but we can't do what we do without an awesome support network behind us.
"They keep me going.
"I didn't get around to see everybody but there were signs there and it was actually quite an emotional day for me.
"It was really quite special."
Smith played all 70 minutes and ended up as the second highest in the tackle count for her team with 32.
She also made eight runs for 73 metres.
"It was always going to be a step up for anything I'm used to, this is a complete step up to anything I'm used to," Smith said.
"It was really tough but I'm excited.
"I'm here to learn and to keep getting better.
"I'm just really grateful for the opportunity to be able to do that."
Now she's looking for more about being named in the starting side to take on Brisbane on Sunday
The Broncos have been one of the competition heavyweights this season but are two wins below the Raiders on the ladder.
Smith is looking forward to the challenge.
"They are a different beast," she said.
"They have some very talented players but we do as well.
"If we just follow our game plan and play the way we do, and do our things right, I think we will be good.
"But it's going to be a very tough challenge, especially up there."
The debut has been a long time coming for the 30-year-old.
Not only are pathways through to the NRLW just starting to be formed, but she then had to bide her time to break into the side.
However she felt being an unused number 18 to start the season really helped her make her actual playing debut.
"I'm somebody who has come from playing bush footy so this another level so I know you have to be patient and keep working hard for your spot," Smith said.
"It was awesome being 18th man as anything can happen in a game, head knocks come around quite easily so there was that opportunity I could have been playing so I had to prepare like I was going to.
"I think it was great to be able to sit there on the sidelines when I was 18th man and see how everything happens and get that little bit of a taste before I was actually on the field."
Smith was one of three Riverina players in the side.
Ravu once again came off the bench while Rachael Pearson was on the other side of the field.
Smith was pleased to share her special moment with them both.
"I actually grew up playing a lot of touch football with Rachael Pearson so it was lovely to be able to see her," Smith said.
"She is one of the best in the game, is as humble as they come and is just an amazing human."
