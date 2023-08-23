Three Riverina healthcare professionals are gearing up to run the extra mile when they take on an epic challenge to support cancer patients this weekend.
Two physiotherapists and a chiropractor will run the 110-kilometre journey from Tumut to Wagga's cancer support home Lilier Lodge this weekend in support of their local CanAssist branch in Tumut.
Healthklinix Tumut chiropractor Chris Bowles, 45, said the idea came to him while he was taking part in a 12-hour challenge to raise funds for CanAssist last October.
"The intention was to perform 12 hours during the month, but I left it until the last weekend of the month," Mr Bowles said.
"I didn't want to let anyone down, so I headed out for 12 hours on the last Saturday of the month and managed to cover 70 kilometres in that time.
"While I was out walking and jogging, I was thinking it would be a good thing to [run from Tumut to Wagga] next year, to symbolise the route people from this region need to do to receive cancer treatment."
As a health practitioner, Mr Bowles comes into contact with people suffering from cancer on a daily basis.
But cancer has also struck much closer, with his wife's mother passing away from cancer 15 years ago at the age of just 53.
"My wife and I became involved with the Can Too Foundation just after her passing and we did a lot of this type of thing [running for cancer back] then," Mr Bowles said.
Mr Bowles said most people in the Tumut region needing to access chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment make that or a similar journey to Wagga for treatment at the Riverina Cancer Centre.
"A lot of people tell me I'm crazy, but it [sends] a powerful message," he said.
Since then, he has recruited two physiotherapists to join him along the way.
"In a nice turn of events, Grace and Alistair Page moved [here] from New Zealand a couple of months ago and when I met them I found out they were keen runners," Mr Bowles said.
"After telling them what I was doing, they immediately wanted to be a part of that."
Over the past several weeks, the trio has been building up fitness for the big run.
"We've done a few runs together now and have built up to 60 kilometres," Mr Bowles said.
"Then last weekend, I was in Wagga when I decided to do a last big run. I ended up running just short of 90 kilometres...from Lilier Lodge back to Adelong.
"I was feeling very uncertain about running 110km, having only run 60km before, so that was a great confidence builder for myself."
This Saturday, the trio will set off from Tumut about 4am, passing through Adelong, Grahamstown, Wantabadgery and Oura, before arriving in Wagga sometime between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.
Can Assist is an essential service for country NSW cancer patients, providing much needed subsidies for cancer-related expenses including travel and accommodation costs.
Visit candothedistance.org.au/search and search for HealthKlinix Tumut.
