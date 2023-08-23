The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Woman taken to hospital after car crashes on Kooringal Road, East Wagga

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 23 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Kooringal Road, near the Fay Avenue intersection, at East Wagga on Wednesday afternoon. Picture supplied
Emergency services at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Kooringal Road, near the Fay Avenue intersection, at East Wagga on Wednesday afternoon. Picture supplied

A woman has been taken to hospital after her car crashed off a busy Wagga road on Wednesday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.