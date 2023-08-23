A woman has been taken to hospital after her car crashed off a busy Wagga road on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to Kooringal Road, at the Fay Avenue intersection in East Wagga, about 3.30pm following reports a car had gone off off the road.
A silver Holden Captiva reportedly went across Kooringal Road before smashing into a fence.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said crews responded to the scene and paramedics treated a woman - the only occupant of the car - for suspected injuries to her chest.
The woman was taken to Wagga Base Hospital by road.
