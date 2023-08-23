The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Reddies Roses bloom through first year of competitive netball

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 23 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was as tight a game as they could have to finish the season for Reddies Roses on Saturday in the last round of Wagga Netball Association's home and away season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.