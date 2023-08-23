Reddies Roses bloom through first year of competitive netball

It was as tight a game as they could have to finish the season for Reddies Roses on Saturday in the last round of Wagga Netball Association's home and away season.
Drawing with Turvey Park Brookongs 8-all, Roses have had a fantastic first step into competitive netball.
Coming up from the non-competitive competition, Reddies coach Lani Hudson said the group have excelled throughout the season.
Hudson said the transition into full rules was a struggle for the first few weeks, as is expected but the girls quickly found their feet.
"The start of it was difficult because it's not just start of competitive, it's full rules, so they come from that NetSetGo where they can get a step or two, or they can go a little bit offside," Husdon said.
"That instant full rules is a bit of confusion at first, but the competitive side, they absolutely love."
A hit and miss season, Hudson said they've had a mixture of wins and losses, but she couldn't be prouder of the draw on the weekend.
Sitting lower on the ladder, drawing the second-placed Turvey Park felt like a win.
"I'm just so proud of them," she said.
With 12 under 11 players at the start of the year, Hudson said the club rallied to bring more players in so they could split them across two teams, ensuring they all could get a good playing experience.
Hudson said she loves sharing her passion for netball with the junior players, and watching them as they come into their own.
"I think they've had fun, a few of them don't have a competitive bone in their body, but they all grew together," Husdon said.
"I had in that team three players who had never played netball before., so they had to learn very quickly because it was full rules."
With the team already signed up to return together for the twilight competition, Husdon said must have enjoyed themselves.
"This entire team is going to play Twilight, so I'm very excited about that and they're just going to grow," she said.
"So next year, watch out under 12!"
