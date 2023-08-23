Reinhold confident 2022 finals campaign won't plague 2023 berth

They topped the ladder last year, but couldn't get through to the grand final, and they're desperately hoping history won't repeat itself.
After making it through the Farrer League season with a near perfect mark, bar a draw with North Wagga, Temora is hoping to come out hard early in their qualifying final against East Wagga-Kooringal on Saturday.
Abbey Reinhold has been a mainstay in the Kangaroos' A grade side since 2019, and said while the team has evolved over time, it's now as strong as ever.
"The team has definitely changed, we have been weaker and stronger over the years, but when I first started, we were pretty young side and Halle [Derrick], Darcy Manning, and myself were all in that side but now we're older," Reinhold said.
"Last year we finished our minor premieres and that didn't really change anything, we still didn't have a great finals, so we're just going in with fresh heads this year and hopefully we have better results in last year."
Reinhold said with new players in the side and new teams to compete against, they're trying to not let last year's results weigh too heavily on them.
"It's a different year, new finals," she said.
"We don't have the exact same side as last year so you never know what will happen.
"I think just staying positive out on the court and getting around our girls and just enjoying it will be the difference on Saturday."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Reinhold said she was grateful to have had the first week of finals off, especially as poor weather drenched players on court.
She said it's impossible to predict what will happen on Saturday, but she knows they're in for a good game against East Wagga.
"I wasn't really sure [if North Wagga or East Wagga would win], they're both pretty good sides, they're both two different teams and when we play them they are completely different," she said.
"They're both hard in their own ways so I was not sure which way it was going to go.
"I think we'll need to start really strong against East Wagga and see what happens from there."
Careful not to jinx her side, Reinhold is feeling good as the game approaches, and is happy with the strength of her side.
"East Wagga, North Wagga, and Barellan, they're all strong sides so I'm not going to say we're confident, but hopefully we'll go well," she said.
Temora play East Wagga-Kooringal in the second qualifying final at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
In the Sunday game, North Wagga will use their second chance against Barellan in the first semi final at Langtry Oval.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.