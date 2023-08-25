A Wagga pet sitter has shown that dogged determination pays off as she looks to expand her in-demand business.
Belinda Gardner has run her business, Belinda's Pet Sitting, for more than three years and has a list of clients so long she operates seven days a week.
From ensuring pets are fed and walked if needed to giving them their medication and ensuring their safety and well-being, there is a lot more to pet sitting than meets the eye.
Miss Gardner has always loved animals and dreamt of finding a job in which she could work with them.
At first, she thought they may have been achievable by studying veterinary nursing at TAFE, but seeing animals in dire times wasn't something she enjoyed.
"I worked in retail for a while and had a few relatives ask me to look after their pets while they were away and I decided to give it a try," she said.
Pet sitting was something Miss Gardner had initially done on the side, but then the demand for her service meant she could no longer continue working two jobs.
Then the 2019 bushfires hit and families weren't going away for the Christmas holidays, meaning there was a limited need for the work. When that finally passed and Miss Gardner's business began to gain momentum again, COVID-19 wreaked havoc.
Miss Gardner wasn't ready to give up her dream and decided to add to her business.
She sold personalised items for pets, like dog and cat bowls, and treat jars, which helped her stay in business.
"I have also added wedding pet assistant to my services, which enables couples to have their pets be part of their ceremony or allows them to be there for pictures," she said.
"Soon, I will also be adding pet photography.
"I understand people's love of their pets as part of their family and that every pet's needs are different," she said.
"Having older pets myself, I know they require that extra bit of love."
