Consultation process for Wagga facility

Greyhound racing across the Riverina is booming brighter than ever, with plans for a major upgrade to the Wagga track on the way and a recent report showing that the region's greyhound racing now delivers more than $14 million a year in benefits to the NSW economy.
GRNSW CEO Mr Rob Macaulay said he was delighted to announce concept designs have now been completed for the upgraded racetrack and the next stage of the process is community and stakeholder consultation before the project moves any further.
"The Riverina is an important region for our sport and we recognise the significance of Wagga, the largest regional centre in NSW," Mr Macaulay said.
"That's why we are very excited by what will be built in Wagga, and the end result will see the region be home to one of the best facilities in the state. We've done a lot of work that will soon be seen through a community consultation process and we look forward to engaging with locals about what they too would like the centre to be for the wider community.
"We will also naturally work closely with the Show Society to ensure they too have a significant say in what the facility will look like and how it will be used. The site will not only be a racing venue with scope for significant community-based usage, it will be multi-functional with the potential for other sports to have use of the facility and we intend to speak with a number of prospective groups who have already shown interest.
"We will now engage the local community and stakeholders in that process to identify everything that can be done at the site for the best of all the community."
GRNSW recently announced it would upgrade the Wagga track. Among the work will be a new two turn circle track with larger radii, increased transitions and a safe chase lure, all for improved safety. The venue will also be home to a new straight track, while all heritage buildings on course will be retained.
This announcement came as a recent IER report, which scoped the entire NSW greyhound racing industry, has revealed that $14 million in value-added economic activity is generated annually by greyhound racing in the Riverina, which has tracks at Wagga and Temora.
"The Riverina is a core region for our sport, with 577 roles occupied across breeders, owners, trainers, racing club and industry staff, volunteers and other deeply valued participants.
"These are the locals in a community who invest in the towns across the Riverina, not to mention pay taxes and contribute to the state's coffers. The flow-on effects from the region's greyhound industry touch a lot of other businesses in the community as well as providing livelihoods for many hard-working people," he said.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.