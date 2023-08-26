The Daily Advertiser
Consultation process for Wagga facility

August 26 2023 - 11:30am
GRNSW has plans for a major upgrade to the Wagga track. Picture supplied
GRNSW has plans for a major upgrade to the Wagga track. Picture supplied

Greyhound racing across the Riverina is booming brighter than ever, with plans for a major upgrade to the Wagga track on the way and a recent report showing that the region's greyhound racing now delivers more than $14 million a year in benefits to the NSW economy.

