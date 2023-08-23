The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
What's on

Esencia Life Centre Wagga is raising funds to open a site

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 24 2023 - 12:30pm, first published August 23 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Esencia Life Centre Wagga founder Clare Enever is holding a movie night fundraiser to help her open a site in Wagga. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Esencia Life Centre Wagga founder Clare Enever is holding a movie night fundraiser to help her open a site in Wagga. Picture by Taylor Dodge

A service providing women support during big life transitions like unplanned pregnancy, motherhood and pregnancy loss is raising funds in the hope of opening an office in Wagga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.