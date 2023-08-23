A service providing women support during big life transitions like unplanned pregnancy, motherhood and pregnancy loss is raising funds in the hope of opening an office in Wagga.
Esencia Life Centre began providing services in the city during June and focuses on providing women with hope, help and healing.
The service provides phone consultations and home visits for those facing unexpected pregnancies as well as providing general parenting support.
It also helps those struggling with feelings of grief and loss post-abortion, offering confidential counselling and healing programs.
The Wagga arm of the service was founded by social worker Clare Enever who had volunteered at the Esencia Life Centre in Albury when she lived there.
"We started in Wagga to support women here, and in surrounding areas, and we currently provide support via phone, zoom and through home visits," Mrs Enever said.
"This is our first event to raise money to open up our own space to be able to provide face-to-face support.
"We're free and confidential and we're here to provide support."
Mrs Enever said the mission was to provide women with a safe and comfortable space where they can talk about their concerns and dreams.
"It's also about giving women options and talking about all of the options they have so they can make their own informed decisions," she said.
"Sometimes people don't feel like they have a choice because of other things that are going on in their life - that may be relationship or family issues, or financial issues, and they have to deal with those but they want a child as well, so we support them through that.
"We also provide post-abortion support as well - a lot of women are hurting post their abortion."
The centre is holding a movie night fundraiser at the Forum 6 Cinemas on Friday, August 25.
There will nibbles from 6.30pm before the screening of Sound of Freedom at 7pm.
Tickets can be purchased online at trybooking.com/CKQET.
