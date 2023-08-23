Hawks exceed expectations, but job isn't finished yet

She led them to their first A grade finals series in nearly 10 years, but East Wagga-Kooringal coach Claudia Barton knows her job isn't finished yet.
Joining the club during the off season from Coolamon, Barton said she's been welcomed with open arms and has thoroughly enjoyed her first year with the Hawks.
Finishing eighth on the Riverina League ladder in 2022, East Wagga won just three games but fresh eyes and fresh ideas have been a turning point for the club, who finished third this season.
Barton said she can feel the want and drive to succeed within the club, and is pleased to be doing her part to help them turn the tides.
"I obviously knew how they finished up last year, and the job I kind of gave myself was just to build," Barton said.
"I think I didn't have a high expectation and that's nothing against anyone here, it was just for me as a coach, that was my job, I wanted to come in, do the groundwork, drop it back to basics, see where the skill levels were at, and then of built from there.
"So, so far, so good, they've definitely improved, I did make changes throughout the year, and the girls adjusted to that really well, so it was good for me to chop and change a bit and kind of work out what was good with dynamics from the shooting end all the way to the defensive end.
"It's been a great ride."
Barton said the flexibility of the entire senior netball squad this season has been imperative to their success.
Patient in changes and understanding in player movement, she said their desire to be the best they can be for their club has made her job easy.
With developing a strong foundation an important goal, Barton said she's excited for what the Hawks will look like in coming years.
"I also coached the under 17s, so even seeing the potential from 17s for the next few years is awesome as well," she said.
"I'd love to say that I'd be here for a few years but who knows what life brings, but disregarding that, even if I'm not coaching, I think it'd be nice to see or to keep in touch with the club just to see how it's kind of all panning out eventually, especially the 17s.
"It'll be amazing to see them get to seniors eventually and I know some of them will be there next year, but it'll be awesome to see them in a senior team developing themselves because the club does have some good bones and it's really important to capitalise on that."
East Wagga have an incredibly young A grade squad, with their youngest player just 14-years-old.
Barton said she's used to working with youth filled sides, and feels that it's an advantage to have young people as an incoming coach.
"It has always been awesome coaching younger people because I think they definitely take it in a lot more and that's nothing against the older ones, either, but the habits aren't formed yet, so it's easier to change them into different positions and develop some new habits, good habits," she said.
The biggest struggle this season has been building confidence among the playing group.
"The game on the weekend, it showed how their confidence is coming through and I suppose being so young, it's something I try to get into their heads from early in the season, and now it's starting to show," Barton said.
"For me, I'm happy with it they've still got a little bit to go, but they've been doing really well so far, and gradually improving.
"We haven't taken a step back at any stage, so that's always a positive as well."
Defeating reigning champions North Wagga in their first qualifying final on Saturday, Barton said the job isn't finished yet.
She'd love to have a grand final berth with the team.
Playing minor premiers Temora on Saturday in the second qualifying final, Barton knows they have their work cut out for them, but she's not counting them out yet.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
