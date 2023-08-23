Kangaroos hooker Bowie Foster is hoping he hasn't played his last game this season.
However will be relying on his teammates to do so.
Foster injured his knee in the Wagga club's 32-20 win over Albury at Equex Centre on Sunday.
Scans have revealed medial ligament damage and while the full extent of the issue is still being assessed he won't line up for the qualifying final against Tumut on Sunday.
"It's not looking too flash," Foster said.
"I definitely won't be back this weekend but I'll give myself every chance to play in the grand final but we will just have to wait and see if we make it."
Foster was helped off the field early in the second half after being caught up in a tackle.
Kangaroos were leading by four points at the time.
"It was just an awkward tackle," Foster said.
"My foot got caught and I got bent back over, twisted and it was just a very awkward, unfortunate tackle."
It's a blow to the 23-year-old who continues to relish his role at hooker.
After being thrust into the position at the start of last season, Foster is really starting to make it his own.
He has gone over for nine tries in 2023, the equal seventh most in the competition, and has been a real consistent figure for the club with Nathan Rose and Latrell Siegwalt new faces in their spine this season.
"I've been really enjoying it, it's been good and it's pretty easy playing with Nay Nay (Rose) and Trell (Siegwalt)," Foster said.
"They make my job pretty easy as I've just got to give them early ball and watch them do their thing."
Most of Foster's tries have come from dummy half.
He feels he's just been taking advantage of some strong work from his teammates.
"I guess it's coming off the back of the forwards," Foster said.
"They lay a pretty good platform which makes my job pretty easy."
Foster's injury adds to a long list for Kangaroos this season.
However he's been impressed with how they've handled it to finish the regular season in second.
"We've had a few injuries but the boys who have been filling in have been doing a really good job," Foster said.
"Fingers crossed we get some luck and can go the whole way."
