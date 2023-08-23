Eastlakes-MCU are excited to be taking on Wagga Swans in this weekend's under 15's preliminary final at McPherson Oval.
The Goannas narrowly got over the top of Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong on Sunday overcoming a slow start to defeat the Lions 9.4 (58) to 9.3 (57).
Entering the elimination final against the Lions as the underdogs, the Goannas were able to hold their nerve in the final quarter to set up the clash against the Swans.
Despite going down in both of their earlier contests this year, Goannas coach Chris Daniher believed his side had a chance of defeating the minor premiers.
"We will have to step it up again to beat the Swans," Daniher said.
"But you never say never and I just hope the boys turn up and try as hard as what they did after quarter time last week and hopefully we can be very competitive."
It was a poor start from the Goannas on Sunday against GGGM and Daniher said he was really proud of the way his side got themselves back into the contest.
"We had a slow start so they got on top early in the first quarter and got three or four goals in front," he said.
"We had to work our way back into it which was really, really pleasing, they showed a lot of spirit to work their way back into the game and I was very pleased with that."
The Lions had the early ascendancy in the middle of the ground and Daniher admitted he had to make some changes in response to their early dominance.
"We had to change a few things around especially in the ruck," he said.
"We were probably getting touched up a little bit there and they were getting first use and bolting away.
"So we had to change things there and change a few players around just to slow the game down a little bit and then we finally got it back on our terms which was nice."
The Goannas were well served by a number of players with Henry Molloy, Thomas Hasler, Mason Crawford-Foster and Isaac Schneider all among their best.
Molloy had a fantastic game for the Goannas and Daniher said his performance was right up there with his best all season.
"Henry was outstanding," he said.
"He's played a couple of good games but that'd be right up there with them.
"He was one of the reasons that we got back into the game playing in the centre line there."
Molloy wasn't the only one that had an enormous impact on the game with Hasler finishing with five of the Goannas' nine goals.
Daniher was proud of the performance of Hasler who stood up for the Goannas when it mattered most.
"It was a fantastic effort," he said.
"He really stood up, he's only a little fella but he was playing like he was six feet tall and it was an amazing effort from Tommy.
"That was a great thing for him especially in a final and that's what I said to the boys, it's terrific just to get back and play well in a final that's a really good sign."
Regardless of the result this weekend, Daniher said it's been a really good year by the Goannas who have improved a fair bit throughout the season.
"I'm really happy with all the effort from the boys this year," he said.
"It was a bit of a battle at the start of the year as we didn't know what kind of a side we'd have.
"Just to see the improvement from all the boys it's been a really successful year that way and I'm very pleased with the improvement of the players we've got and how they've developed during the year."
Turvey Park Red await the winner of the clash between the Goannas and Swans after they claimed a 12-point win in the qualifying final.
Coolamon and the Goannas will face off in the under 13's preliminary final with the winner set to face the Lions in the grand final.
The Hoppers and Goannas will also face off in the under 11's preliminary final with the winner of the clash set to verse the Bulldogs in the grand final.
