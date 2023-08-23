The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Eastlakes-MCU are excited to be taking on Wagga Swans in this weekend's under 15's preliminary final

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 23 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eastlakes-MCU's Matthew Warren looks to evade the tackle of GGGM's Charlie Smith during the under 15's elimination final on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Eastlakes-MCU's Matthew Warren looks to evade the tackle of GGGM's Charlie Smith during the under 15's elimination final on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Eastlakes-MCU are excited to be taking on Wagga Swans in this weekend's under 15's preliminary final at McPherson Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.