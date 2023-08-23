Junior Tigers on track to return to grand final

They fell just one short last season, but Wagga Tigers are taking this year's finals season in their stride, and they've started well with a 17-goal win over The Rock-Yerong Creek on Sunday.
Tigers started the game strong, pulling away to a comfortable lead, and holding out the Magpies until the last whistle.
Coach Justin Rynehart said the under 13s group has developed well this season, training plenty as a group and outside of the team.
"They made the grand final last year which was a big thrill for them and this weekend they're trying to get into that again," Rynehart said.
"The vast majority have been together over the last couple of years, and we've picked up a couple which is great, and a lot of them play together on Saturdays and at school, so they know each other very well."
Rynehart said the team enjoys the competitive nature of the game, and are really
"They train a lot, whether it be at other clubs or school or whatever, they're always developing their game and their skills," he said.
"You always see some good natural improvement at this age."
Rynehart said the team fared well in their first final of the year, remaining steady and calm in a high pressure environment.
"Finals are always a lot quicker and there's a bigger crowd and everyone gets a bit excited but they handled it really well," he said.
"They were able to get ahead early and then maintain that lead."
Rynehart said patience in moving the ball has been a focus this season, working with the girls to move the ball around the court.
He said creating better passing opportunities and space on the court is more important than barrelling the ball into the shooting ring in just two passes.
"The main focus was moving the ball around a lot, which is probably a bit of an effort thing as well," he said.
"If they working hard and running a lot, it creates more space and it's easy to move the ball, if they're not working as hard and it puts more pressure on them, so it's about creating two or three different efforts instead of just one."
Rynehart said the team will go into their next game confident, with good finals experience under their belts.
"We're playing Turvey Park, they finished top of the ladder, so they're very good, we'll have our work cut out for us," he said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
