Junior Tigers on track to return to grand final

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 23 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 12:15pm
They fell just one short last season, but Wagga Tigers are taking this year's finals season in their stride, and they've started well with a 17-goal win over The Rock-Yerong Creek on Sunday.

