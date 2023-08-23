The Daily Advertiser
Rulebreakers 'putting lives at risk' force full closure at Olympic Highway end of Dunns Road at Springvale

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
August 23 2023 - 1:00pm
Riverina Highway Patrol's Sergeant Hannah Bloomfield with Wagga City Council director of strategy and projects Phil McMurray and Excell Gray Bruni area manager Justin Porganyi at the Olympic Highway end of Dunns Road. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Riverina Highway Patrol's Sergeant Hannah Bloomfield with Wagga City Council director of strategy and projects Phil McMurray and Excell Gray Bruni area manager Justin Porganyi at the Olympic Highway end of Dunns Road. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Wagga City Council has been forced to completely block access at one end of Dunns Road amid escalating safety risks posed by rulebreakers wreaking havoc in the roadworks zone.

