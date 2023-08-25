Enjoy panoramic views

Nestled on the elevated stretch of Kansas Drive, and adjoining the serene expanse of Willans Hill reserve, stands this generously sized residence.
The lower floor invites an abundance of natural light into the open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area, all conveniently connected to the double lock-up garage.
Upstairs you will find the main bedroom. This captivating space features dual walk-in wardrobes, an expansive ensuite complete with a spa bath, and a sun-dappled sitting area with a panoramic view.
The remaining four bedrooms, with built-in robes, are thoughtfully positioned towards the rear of the property, and surround a third media room that doubles as a family living zone. A tastefully upgraded third bathroom ensures further convenience.
Outdoors, an entertainer's haven awaits with an in-ground pool and play space for children. For adults, two private alfresco areas at the front and side of the property are ideal retreats.
Meticulously designed for both aesthetics and functionality, this exceptional package boasts an array of added features, such as ducted heating and cooling for year-round comfort, under-house storage, the elegance of American Oak timber floating floors, a substantial 10,000 litre rainwater tank, and an environmentally conscious 2KW solar system.
Enjoy the luxury of natural splendour and space in a cul-de-sac locale.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.