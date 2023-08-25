Undeniable charm and convenience

Packed with inclusions, this fantastic property presents an exceptional opportunity for first home buyers, savvy investors, or those looking to downsize in style.
"This home has been very well renovated," said Cassie Sheahan, real estate agent.
"It's also in the price range that everybody is really chasing, and it's one of the few properties in this range that doesn't need any work done. You can simply move straight in."
Upon entering, you are greeted by a spacious open-plan living area that seamlessly combines the lounge, dining and kitchen living spaces and captures lots of natural light through the large windows in the lounge.
The kitchen has been beautifully renovated and boasts bespoke concrete bench-tops and pendant lighting, along with new appliances, including a dishwasher and stove-top.
It overlooks a sun-drenched, north-facing family area, complete with polished concrete floors.
The home's character is further accentuated with the polished floorboards throughout adding a warm, homely ambience.
A full family bathroom with separate toilet is complemented by a second toilet and wash basin accessible from both inside and from the rear entertaining space. This layout proves very convenient for everyday family living and for when hosting guests.
Stepping outside, you will find established trees and gardens, a lovely front porch and an area perfect for entertaining.
The home is complete with a tandem carport at the front, providing covered parking and easy access to the residence, as well as a powered shed at the rear.
Comfort is assured year round thanks to efficient gas heating and a split system air-conditioning unit.
An unsuspecting gem, set on a generous 752 square metre land parcel, and in a superb location close to shopping, schools and public transport, this home is as perfect as it gets.
It presents a fantastic opportunity to own your own home or acquire a brilliant investment in wonderful Mount Austin.
"The current owners bought the property as their first home, and it has served them well. It's definitely a great purchase for first home buyers, and would also be a fantastic property for an investor," Ms Sheahan said.
