The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Bulldogs coach Michael Mazzocchi believed his side would be raring to go in their semi-final against either GGGM or Griffith

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 23 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The minor premiers have the bye this weekend and will take on either Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong or Griffith next Saturday for a spot in the Riverina League grand final. Picture by Madeline Begley
The minor premiers have the bye this weekend and will take on either Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong or Griffith next Saturday for a spot in the Riverina League grand final. Picture by Madeline Begley

Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi is confident that the Bulldogs' somewhat cruisy run into the Riverina League finals won't put his side at a disadvantage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.