Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi is confident that the Bulldogs' somewhat cruisy run into the Riverina League finals won't put his side at a disadvantage.
The minor premiers have the bye this weekend and will take on either Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong or Griffith next Saturday for a spot in the Riverina League grand final.
The bye this weekend follows on from a relatively easy end to the season for the Bulldogs that saw them take on Leeton-Whitton and Narrandera in addition to having a bye in round 17.
Mazzocchi believed that his side would not be underdone heading into the semi-final against either the Lions or Swans and was confident that the group should be raring to go.
"I'm pretty confident we can overcome that," Mazzocchi said.
"Particularly in that first half Narrandera's physicality and their pressure at the contest was second to none which was actually good for us.
"The way we are training at the moment, we are continuing to train through as if we are still in a really good pre-season block.
"I'm not concerned about it at all and it's a good young playing group and they always just look ahead one week at a time and they don't get too far ahead of themselves.
"Whoever we come up against in two weeks time at Narrandera they'll be up for the challenge.
"There's no issues from my end and I think it's a good thing to get that top spot and it certainly puts us in the position where we need to win game to get into that grand final where everyone wants to be."
Mazzocchi went into the clash against the Eagles looking to see how their game plan would hold up on Narrandera Sportsground which will hold the majority of the Riverina League finals.
After a low-scoring first half, Mazzocchi said that he was pleased with how the side played the ground as they eventually went on to a record a 85-point win.
"It was all good," he said.
"It was just that breeze and a bit of sleety rain early that just made a really tough contest of it.
"After halftime I was really happy with the way we played and we are playing some good footy.
"Obviously it's hard to get a gage on our last couple of weeks playing the lower couple of teams, but all in all I'm really happy with the form of the team and the way we are going at the moment.
"It's good to play at Narrandera and hopefully we get a couple more games there."
It's been a successful season for the Bulldogs on the football field as they have all three sides playing finals this year.
Mazzocchi said that while the job is not yet complete, he thought it was important to acknowledge the success they've had so far.
"I'm really happy with the whole club," he said.
"Minor premierships it's one of those things that if we don't go on and have the ultimate success then it will mean nothing.
"But right now we need to acknowledge it and be really proud of where we are at and what we've done in the first 18 rounds this year.
"For Simone Harmer the president to have all three football teams in the finals and to have the first grade team win the minor premiership I think it's a great achievement.
"It's something the club and the committee should be really proud of."
